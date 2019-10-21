Hailey, Justin Bieber gives out major couple goals at birthday bash

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 21 (ANI): Newly-married couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are enjoying their romantic time together.

On Saturday night, the celebrity couple got cosy and basked in newlywed bliss, after attending musician Andrew Watt's birthday party in Beverly Hills, reported E-News website.

The couple was spotted holding hands and smiling, as they left the star-studded lavish bash. The party reportedly had a major of celebrity invitees that included stars Kaia Gerber, Brooklyn Beckham, and Diplo.

For the special occasion, the two lovebirds kept things casual but chic. The 25-year-old pop icon donned an over-sized burgundy t-shirt that he paired with matching pants, white sneakers, and a fire-engine red baseball cap. Hailey also went for the same vibe as her husband and slipped into something low-key and chill.

The model rocked a spaghetti strap tank top, cut-off shorts, and a large denim jacket. She paired her simple ensemble with thigh-high latex boots and a black baseball cap which will just leave you awestruck.

Just last week, Justin showed his love for his wife on Instagram after sharing the custom necklace he made for her. The jewellery piece was designed with yellow and brown beads.

"I made her necklace," he captioned his Instagram, alongside a photo of Hailey wearing the vibrant piece. (ANI)

