A still from the song '10,000 Hours', Image courtesy: YouTube
A still from the song '10,000 Hours', Image courtesy: YouTube

Hailey, Justin Bieber star together in first music video '10,000 Hours'

ANI | Updated: Oct 05, 2019 04:07 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber ended his and Hailey Bieber's wedding week with some new music, created with his nuptials in mind. The star's new song '10,000 Hours' with Dan + Shay is finally out and it will give you major couple goals.
A day after debuting their new single, Justin, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan +Shay released the music video, which costars their wives Hailey, Abby and Hannah.
Justin shared the music video of the song on his Twitter handle.


In the video, the singers serenade their wives as each couple pairs off in their own romantic setting. Bieber and Baldwin share a kiss while lounging in a bed of flowers as both are colour coordinated in white.
Smyers sings for his wife Abby while playing the guitar as Mooney lovingly glances into his pregnant wife Hannah's eyes. And if that wasn't enough, there are never-before-seen home videos of each couple played throughout the video, including footage that shows Justin and Hailey kissing and cuddling.
In the romantic track, Justin, Dan, and Shay promise a lifetime of loving their sweethearts with some dreamy harmonies and smooth vocals.
"I'd spend 10,000 hours and 10,000 more, baby, if that's what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours. And I might never get there, but I'm gonna try. If it's 10,000 hours or the rest of my life, I'm gonna love you," they sing in the chorus.
"Do you miss the road that you grew up on? Did you get your middle name from your grandma?" Justin sings on the track he co-wrote along with Smyers, Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Jessie Jo Dillion and Jason "Poor Bear" Boyd.
It's that soothing love song, you would want to listen to with your better half!
The music video marks the first time Bieber and Baldwin have starred in a project together. The video was released just a few days after they celebrated their second wedding in South Carolina.
Justin and Hailey had first exchanged vows a year ago at a New York City courthouse after a rekindled romance.
Justin and Hailey, who first met in 2009, sparked romance rumours in 2015. After calling it quits, Justin reunited with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Selena Gomez. However, Selena and Justin split in March 2018. Hailey and Justin reconciled their on-and-off relationship in May 2018. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 04:25 IST

Prince Harry suing British tabloids over phone hacking allegations

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Prince Harry is taking legal action against British media outlets.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 03:56 IST

Maisie Williams says playing Arya in 'GoT' made her 'ashamed' of her body

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Actor Maisie Williams, who became a household name after playing Arya Stark in the insanely popular HBO series 'Game of Thrones', opened up about the negative impact the character had on her self esteem and body image.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 03:13 IST

James Gunn, Joss Whedon respond to Martin Scorsese's remarks...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Marvel makers assembled in defense of their superhero flicks after legendary director Martin Scorsese criticised the films, comparing them to "theme parks."

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 23:28 IST

Nawazuddin congratulates 'Roam Rome Mein' co-star, director...

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Nawazuddin Siddiqui congratulated his co-star and filmmaker Tannishtha Chatterjee who bagged the Asia Star Award at the 2019 Busan International Film Festival for their upcoming film 'Roam Rome Mein'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 22:40 IST

Bhumi Pednekar earns Face of Asia honour at Busan International...

New Delhi (India), Oct 4 (ANI): The 24th Busan International Film Festival "has been all things special" for Bhumi Pednekar!

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 22:13 IST

John Turturro's 'The Jesus Rolls' to be screened at Rome Film Festival

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): John Turturro-starrer and directorial 'The Jesus Rolls' is set to get a world premiere at the Rome Film Festival's pre-screening event on October 16.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 21:42 IST

Shabana Azmi salutes husband Javed Akhtar for believing in...

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): On this day, about 55 years ago, the renowned lyricist, poet and screenwriter Javed Akhtar began his journey to fulfill his dreams.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 21:25 IST

Unmute feelings, unlock mind: Aamir Khan spreads a word on World...

New Delhi (India), Oct 4 (ANI): Ahead of the World Mental Health Day on October 10, 'Mr Perfectionist' Aamir Khan is urging fans to "unmute feeling" and "unlock mind" to lead to a mindful life!

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 20:37 IST

Shay Mitchell suffered 'severe depression' and loneliness before...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): Actor Shay Mitchell who announced her pregnancy in June has now revealed that she felt "extremely lonely" and went through "severe depression" earlier.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 20:33 IST

Justin Bieber tells PETA to 'focus on real problems', leave his...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): "PETA go focus on real problems," responded Justin Bieber to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals after it called out the singer and wife Hailey Baldwin over their decision to buy a pair of exotic cats amounting to around USD 35,000.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 18:56 IST

Every day is Durga's: Kajol kicks off Durga Puja celebrations...

New Delhi (India), Oct 4 (ANI): Kickstarting the Durga Puja celebrations on Friday, actor Kajol along with mother Tanuja and sister Tanisha Mukerji, stepped out in style to offer prayers at a Durga Puja pandal.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 18:49 IST

Allegations against Robert De Niro are beyond absurd, says actor's lawyer

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): A day after Robert De Niro's ex-employee Graham Chase Robinson accused him of seeking sexual advances, the actor's attorney Tom Harvey, has denied the allegation calling them "beyond absurd".

Read More
iocl