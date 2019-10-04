Hailey, Justin Bieber step out for date night days after wedding ceremony

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and supermodel Hailey Bieber, who recently tied the knot in a second wedding ceremony, stepped out for a date night.

The two watched a screening of the new Brad Pitt-starrer 'Ad Astra'. The 'Sorry' singer also shared a few glimpses from their outing on his Instagram Story.

They watched it at a theatre in Los Angeles' Westwood neighbourhood, reported E! News. The 25-year-old singer and the 22-year-old model later grabbed some burgers and a vanilla milkshake from Hamburger Haven.

"He was dancing in line and using his hands to play a beat on the countertop," an eyewitness told E! News.

"A few fans congratulated him on getting married and he was very chatty with them and polite. When Justin came back to the car with his hands full, Hailey opened the door for him. They ate a little bit in the car and chatted," the onlooker added.

Justin and Hailey ended their romantic date with a visit to Voda Spa for a couple's massage. Justin gave Hailey a playful pat on the behind as they arrived.

"They brought their food in with them and stayed for about 90 minutes," the eyewitness said.

"Justin patted Hailey and walked with his hand on her back. When they left, they had water to hydrate and looked very relaxed and happy. It was a fun day date for them and they look like they are back to their normal routine after the wedding," the source added.

The much-in-love couple kept it casual for their date night. Justin wore a printed lavender T-shirt from his Drew House fashion line, white shorts, crocs, and a white fisherman's cap. Hailey rocked a black leather jacket with the word "Wife" printed on it over a white crop top and blue jeans, paired with black boots.

Justin and Hailey had first exchanged vows a year ago at a New York City courthouse after a rekindled romance. They walked down the aisle in a second and larger ceremony on Monday at the Montage Palmetto Bluff Hotel in South Carolina.

The star-studded guest-list included models Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone and Joan Smalls, pals Kylie Jenner with her daughter Stormi, Jaden Smith, Justine Skye, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of country duo Dan + Shay and their wives Abby and Hannah, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, as well as Justin's manager Scooter Braun.

Justin and Hailey, who first met in 2009, sparked romance rumours in 2015. After calling it quits, Justin reunited with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Selena Gomez. However, Selena and Justin split in March 2018. Hailey and Justin reconciled their on-and-off relationship in May 2018. (ANI)

