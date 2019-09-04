Halsey recalls life-changing moment post-breakup with G-Eazy

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 4 (ANI): Singer Halsey recently opened up about the life-changing moment she had post making her split from musician G-Eazy public.

The singer spoke with Cosmopolitan, cited Fox News, as the cover story for its October 2019 issue. She discussed the difficult time after the breakup.

Halsey explained how she encountered two of her fans in the crowd which made her understand that she needed to separate her personal and celebrity life.

"I was doing 'Good Morning America' and I'm in a blonde wig and white patent-leather outfit, twirling around while I'm going through a heinous breakup," she told the magazine. "I look down and there are these two girls, one with pink hair, one with blue hair, septum piercings, cool as f---, still loving me, probably knowing what a weird time I'm going through."

She continued: "I looked at them, looked at myself in my sparkly Britney Spears outfit, and went, 'Ohhh no, they deserve better than this. If those girls can be that brave in who they are, then I owe them better than this homogenized bulls---.' But hey, if the worst thing that's happened to me so far is I wore dumb clothes and dated a sh---y dude, I think I'm doing alright."

As Us Weekly notes, the two started dating in 2017 and stayed together for nine months before she confessed on her Instagram Stories that they were parting ways.

"I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart," she had said back then.

"I'm eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time," she added. (ANI)

