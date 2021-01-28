Halsey reveals she's pregnant, shows off her baby bump

Washington [US], January 28 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Halsey is ringing in the new year with some big news to share! The star recently revealed that she's expecting her first child with screenwriter Alev Aydin.

The singer took to Instagram to announce the news. In a series of pictures posted by her on the photo-sharing application, the 26-year-old singer can be seen cradling her baby bump.

"Surprise!" she captioned the photo, along with a milk bottle, rainbow, and angel emoji. She tagged her beau Alev over her belly in the first picture.



In the comments section, Alev wrote, "Heart so full, I love you, sweetness." After seeing the cute comment, the 'Without Me' singer responded, "I love you!!!!!! And I love this mini human already."

Alev re-shared the announcement on his Instagram Story, adding a pair of red heart emojis.





According to E! News, the duo first sparked romance rumours in early January when Halsey posted a photo of him on her Instagram account. For the unversed, Halsey revealed in 2018 that she's freezing her eggs due to endometriosis, an often painful disorder that can lead to infertility, in which tissue that normally lines the inside of the uterus, is present or grows outside the uterus.

While appearing on an episode of 'The Doctors', Halsey, who was just 23 at the time, shared, "Doing an ovarian reserve is important to me because I'm fortunate enough to have that as an option, but I need to be aggressive about protecting my fertility, about protecting myself."

Halsey, who suffered a miscarriage while on tour in 2015, continued, "When I started touring and playing concerts and traveling, the stress and strain on my body really started to enhance the symptoms and make the experience a little bit worse."

She also reflected on her endometriosis diagnosis. "It was the relief of knowing that I wasn't making it all up and I wasn't being sensitive and it wasn't all in my head. It also kind of sucked to know that I was going to be living with this forever," Halsey said.

However, a few months after her diagnosis, Halsey discovered that she was pregnant. She shared on 'The Doctors', "Before I could even really figure out what that meant to me and what that meant for my future, for my career, for my life, for my relationship...The next thing I know I was onstage miscarrying in the middle of my concert."

"The sensation of looking a couple of hundred teenagers in the face while you're bleeding through your clothes and still having to do the show. Realizing in that moment I never want to make that choice ever again of doing what I love or not being able to because of this disease. So I put my foot down and I got really aggressive about seeking treatment." Halsey recalled.

Halsey added that she underwent surgery and, at the time of the interview, felt "a lot better." Halsey has been previously linked to rapper G-Eazy, Yungblud, and actor Evan Peters. (ANI)

