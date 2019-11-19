Halsey shuts down pregnancy rumours post picture with Evan Peters touching her stomach

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 19 (ANI): American singer Halsey has shut down her pregnancy rumours which came post her photograph with American actor and new boyfriend Evan Peters.

During her romantic weekend outing with Peters, the pair was photographed together with both their hands resting on the singer's belly, reported Fox News.

The fans were quick to speculate because in the picture Halsey, was cupping her stomach and Peters, was also suspiciously resting a hand on her belly that meant that the star was expecting.

However, Halsey shut those rumours down on Twitter Monday evening (local time), blaming the moment on a stack of pancakes she had eaten earlier in the day.

The 25-year-old singer tweeted "Still not pregnant. Still just allergic to gluten. Still, love pancakes." Evan Peters "Is it a boy? Is it a girl? It's pancakes." she joked in another tweet.

Over the weekend, Halsey and Peters were also spotted sharing a smooch on the beach as they strolled around Santa Monica, California.

Their Public Display of Affection (PDA)-filled outing came one month after the pair their red-carpet debut in October and shortly after Halsey confirmed on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' that the actor is indeed her boyfriend.

"I don't know what's scarier though ... having to talk about my boyfriend on TV or having that happen? It was a double whammy," Halsey said, after being scared by an 'Ellen' crew member when the host brought up the subject of her relationship.

The confession marked the first time she had publicly called Peters her boyfriend, though they had been linked since September.

The 'Eastside' singer made their relationship Instagram official a few weeks later, posting a photo of her and Peters in a Sonny and Cher couples costume at the 'American Horror Story' 100th Episode Celebration in Los Angeles.

