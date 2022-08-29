Halsey suffers food poisoning before UK festival performance

Washington [US], August 29 (ANI): Singer Halsey is not in pink of her health.

As per Page Six, the 'Control' hitmaker contracted food poisoning while on their "Love and Power" tour in the UK recently.

Halsey, who uses she/them pronouns, explained that symptoms had hit her Friday just before she was supposed to take the stage at the Leeds half of the two-part Reading and Leeds Festivals.



"No idea how I'm still alive after my Leeds set. I have terrible food poisoning STILL! It started yesterday at 2pm and I somehow made it on stage (after the medical team at the festival were soooo helpful!)," Halsey wrote.

The pop star added that, while they'd played gigs under "messed up conditions" before, the experience of beating back food poisoning symptoms while performing "might be the worst in recent memory. Felt like I was on Jupiter the whole time."

Halsey hasn't been shy in divulging the details of their struggles with multiple chronic conditions. In April, they confessed that for the second time they'd be attending the Grammys in-person within mere "days" of undergoing surgery -- the first time having been in 2017 in the wake of having a procedure meant to treat their endometriosis.

In May, she revealed she'd been diagnosed with a litany of chronic ailments including Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren's syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome. (ANI)

