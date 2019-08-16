Hariharan remembers Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary

Hariharan at Sadaiv Atal remembering Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary
ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2019 10:27 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 16 (ANI): It was on this day in 2018 when BJP's tallest leader and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) founder member Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away, leaving behind an unforgettable legacy.
One of the most loved Prime Ministers of India and an iconic leader, Vajpayee died last year on August 16 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after a prolonged illness. He was 93.
Remembering the former Prime Minister on his first death anniversary, famed playback singer Hariharan paid his heartfelt tribute at the BJP stalwart's memorial, Sadaiv Atal, in New Delhi on Friday.
"It is the first death anniversary of Atal Ji. I feel honoured that I have been invited for the anniversary," he told ANI.
"I have gotten the opportunity to sing three times in front of him. I have sung ghazals, songs as well as bhajans. He used to love me a lot and I am very happy that I am here today for his first death anniversary," said Hariharan who sang prayers at the event.
President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several BJP leaders paid their tributes to Vajpayee at his memorial.
Vajpayee's daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya and granddaughter Niharika were also present at the prayer meet.
Sadaiv Atal, the memorial for the beloved leader, was unveiled on his 94th birth anniversary on December 25 last year. His birthday is celebrated as 'Good Governance Day' by the party.
Vajpayee, who led the National Democratic Alliance government from 1998-2004, was the first-ever leader from the BJP to have become the nation's Prime Minister. Vajpayee served as Prime Minister thrice -- briefly in 1996, and then for two terms between 1998 and 2004.
He was decorated with the Bharat Ratna in 2014. (ANI)

