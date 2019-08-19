Harry Styles and Millie Bobby Brown (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Harry Styles and Millie Bobby Brown (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Harry Styles and Millie Bobby Brown spotted shaking a leg at Ariana Grande concert

ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 12:13 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): Former 'One Direction' bandmate Harry Styles and American actor Millie Bobby Brown were spotted showing off their perfect dance moves during Ariana Grande's concert at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday night.
The two stars were spotted by fans while shaking a leg at Grande's first London show on the Sweetener tour.
"HARRY STYLES IS LITERALLY 5 METRES AWAY FROM ME," a Twitter user wrote while sharing pictures and videos of both Styles and Brown chatting and dancing at the concert.
While Grande performed her hit track 'Dangerous Woman,' Styles and Brown started dancing with each other.
"Enjoy this video of Harry Styles and Millie Bobby Brown dancing," the same Twitter user shared. In another video, the pair could be seen speaking to one another during a different song.
Style's outing comes just days after it was reported that he denied the role of Prince Eric in Disney's live-action remake of 'The Little Mermaid,' despite being in talks for over a month.
"While he is a fan of the project, he has respectfully declined the offer," a source close to the film told PEOPLE last week.
Disney has further restrained itself from commenting on who is being considered to play the handsome prince. (ANI)

