Harry Styles' 'Golden' music video features dreamy European vacation

Washington [US], October 27 (ANI): English singer-songwriter Harry Styles released the music video for his song 'Golden' on Monday (local time) that features the ultimate vision of a European dream.

The 26-year-old former 'One Direction' member dropped the video on Twitter and noted," "GOLDEN. OUT NOW."

The three-minute-twenty-nine second picturesque video begins with Harry singing as he runs through an empty highway tunnel and countryside road. Then, he drives a vintage car and takes a swim in a lagoon.



In some shots, Harry is seen in a turquoise blazer and patterned collar shirt paired with bell bottom pants. In others, he is caught in a barely buttoned white top and tan shorts, but ultimately, the star ditched the shirts altogether as he posed in front of a colourful body of water, exposing his heavily tattooed upper half.

"Golden, golden, golden / As I open my eyes / Hold it, focus, hoping / Take me back to the light," he sings. "I know you were way too bright for me / I'm hopeless, broken / So you wait for me in the sky Browns my skin just right."

As per E!News, 'Golden' is the opening song of the singer's 2019 album 'Fine Line' and the fourth music video, the latest being 'Watermelon Sugar' which was released in May. The upbeat track was covered by Kelly Clarkson on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', during the show's 'Kellyoke' segment.

Styles also made headlines earlier this month when 72-year-old Stevie Nicks--who Harry has a special bond with--shared that she'd be interested in the 26-year-old if he were closer to her age.

As reported by E!News, during an interview with the Los Angeles Times in September, the legendary singer-songwriter said an older version of Harry "would be a good thing." (ANI)

