Harry Styles hit with chicken nuggets during Madison Square Garden show

Washington [US], August 30 (ANI): Singer Harry Styles was recently hit with chicken nuggets during Madison Square Garden show.

During one of his 15 dates at New York's Madison Square Garden, on Saturday night Styles was pelted with chicken nuggets and briefly halted the show to address the "very interesting approach," Variety reported.

"Who threw the chicken nugget?" he shouted with a smirk on his face, holding the cold piece of fried food up for the crowd to see as another nugget landed on the stage. "It's another chicken nugget!" When the crowd began chanting an invitation for him to eat it, Styles explained, "I don't eat chicken, sorry! I don't eat meat."

"First of all," he said while picking up the second nugget, "This is cold. And I'm assuming very old." By this point, the singer went back and forth with the audience as he asked if they wanted the nugget back. "Why? Because! Don't eat it," he advised as he chucked the chicken back into the crowd. "Now it's on the floor. Don't go looking for it, we'll get you another nugget."

Styles is currently in the midst of performing a total of 15 concerts at Madison Square Garden as part of his ongoing Love On Tour. After the NYC shows conclude on Sept. 21, the "As It Was" musician will play six concerts in Austin, Texas, followed by six concerts in Chicago, People reported.

His North American tour leg will then conclude with 15 shows at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, before the musician heads overseas to perform in Latin America, Oceania and Europe. (ANI)