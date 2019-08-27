Harry Styles, Image courtesy: Instagram
Harry Styles, Image courtesy: Instagram

Harry Styles is returning with new music!

ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 14:06 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Harry Styles, who shot to fame with the famous pop band 'One Direction', is making his musical return.
The 25-year-old star recently confirmed that his second solo album is on its way, following his self-titled debut in 2017, reported E! News.
After rising to fame as a teen member of the pop band, Styles, now, is fully in control of his future and career. While it was recently revealed that the singer had "respectfully declined" the role of Prince Eric in the live-action film 'Little Mermaid', it seems like he is returning to his roots by putting his focus on new music.
In his cover story for Rolling Stone, Styles previewed his upcoming album, sharing what fans can expect from the new music and the inspiration behind his new tracks. Styles also opened up about psychedelic drugs and how doing mushrooms became a part of his creative process, while he was creating new music.
Previewing the new album, Styles shared that "It's all about having sex and feeling sad."
Styles took writer Rob Sheffield to Shangri-La Studios in Malibu, California, where he recorded some part of his upcoming album.
"Ah, yes. Did a lot of mushrooms in here," Styles said.
Talking more about mushrooms and its involvement in his creative process, Styles said, "We'd do mushrooms, lie down on the grass, and listen to Paul McCartney's Ram in the sunshine. We'd just turn the speakers into the yard."
Styles also pointed out to an area in the studio, saying, "This is where I was standing when we were doing mushrooms and I bit off the tip of my tongue. So I was trying to sing with all this blood gushing out of my mouth. So many fond memories, this place."
The singer also spoke about the famed band One Direction's future, saying he is unsure about it but noted that he is fully down for a reunion.
"I don't know. I don't think I'd ever say I'd never do it again, because I don't feel that way. If there's a time when we all really want to do it, that's the only time for us to do it, because I don't think it should be about anything else other than the fact that we're all like, 'Hey, this was really fun. We should do this again.' But until that time, I feel like I'm really enjoying making music and experimenting," Styles explained.
"I enjoy making music this way too much to see myself doing a full switch, to go back and do that again. Because I also think if we went back to doing things the same way, it wouldn't be the same, anyway," the singer added.
He also shared that he was "constantly scared" about singing the wrong note while working in the band.
"While I was in the band, I was constantly scared I might sing a wrong note. I felt so much weight in terms of not getting things wrong," Styles shared.
So brace yourselves for Styles' new music and maybe a 'One Direction' reunion! (ANI)

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 14:46 IST

Viola Davis to play Michelle Obama in 'First Ladies'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): It's safe to say that actor Viola Davis' next TV role will come with a lot of pressure. The star is all set to play the role of former First Lady of US, Michelle Obama in the series titled 'First Ladies'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 14:11 IST

Dave Chappelle lambasts Michael Jackson accusers in Netflix special

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): Comedian Dave Chappelle who returned to Netflix with 'Sticks & Stones' addressed the controversies surrounding Michael Jackson, R. Kelly and Kevin Hart, all in the first special released on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:54 IST

'Drake & Josh' might make a comeback!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): Nickelodeon's popular sitcom 'Drake & Josh'  might soon make a comeback.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:36 IST

Kim Kardashian announces new name of shape-wear line after controversy

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has announced the new name of her shapewear line, nearly two months after the makeup mogul announced she was renaming it following the backlash over the old title 'Kimono'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:33 IST

Baltasar Kormakur and Mark Wahlberg to reunite for 'Arthur' adaptation

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): Filmmaker Baltasar Kormakur is set to reteam with his '2 Guns' star Mark Wahlberg to direct an adaptation of the 2017 true story 'Arthur: The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:20 IST

Taylor Swift tops Forbes' list of world's highest-paid women in music

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): Singer Taylor Swift has topped the Forbes' list of top 10 highest-paid women in music. The magazine had released the list on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:17 IST

Eva Longoria to direct biopic on man behind Flamin' Hot Cheetos

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): Eva Longoria who made her directorial debut with '24-7' is all set for her next project, a biopic titled 'Flamin' Hot'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:12 IST

Angad Bedi's first look as Robin from 'The Zoya Factor' out!

New Delhi (India), Aug 27 (ANI): Bollywood actor Angad Bedi's first look as Robin from the upcoming film 'The Zoya Factor' is finally out and you can't miss his uber-cool avatar!

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 12:39 IST

MTV VMAs 2019: Here's the full list of winners

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): The much-awaited MTV VMAs were handed out on Monday at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 12:13 IST

Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande among others standing with 'Planned...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): Music icons including Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande are among those standing with Planned Parenthood campaign aimed at giving fair and equal reproductive rights to all.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 12:04 IST

Boman Irani joins cast of Ranveer Singh's '83'

New Delhi (India), Aug 27 (ANI): The cast of the multi-starrer film '83' has a new member, and it is none other than Boman Irani.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 11:41 IST

Here's Natalie Portman as astronaut in 'Lucy in the Sky'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): The trailer of Natalie Portman-starrer 'Lucy in the Sky' is finally out and is sure to leave you wanting for more.

Read More
iocl