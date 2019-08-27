Harry Styles is returning with new music!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Harry Styles, who shot to fame with the famous pop band 'One Direction', is making his musical return.

The 25-year-old star recently confirmed that his second solo album is on its way, following his self-titled debut in 2017, reported E! News.

After rising to fame as a teen member of the pop band, Styles, now, is fully in control of his future and career. While it was recently revealed that the singer had "respectfully declined" the role of Prince Eric in the live-action film 'Little Mermaid', it seems like he is returning to his roots by putting his focus on new music.

In his cover story for Rolling Stone, Styles previewed his upcoming album, sharing what fans can expect from the new music and the inspiration behind his new tracks. Styles also opened up about psychedelic drugs and how doing mushrooms became a part of his creative process, while he was creating new music.

Previewing the new album, Styles shared that "It's all about having sex and feeling sad."

Styles took writer Rob Sheffield to Shangri-La Studios in Malibu, California, where he recorded some part of his upcoming album.

"Ah, yes. Did a lot of mushrooms in here," Styles said.

Talking more about mushrooms and its involvement in his creative process, Styles said, "We'd do mushrooms, lie down on the grass, and listen to Paul McCartney's Ram in the sunshine. We'd just turn the speakers into the yard."

Styles also pointed out to an area in the studio, saying, "This is where I was standing when we were doing mushrooms and I bit off the tip of my tongue. So I was trying to sing with all this blood gushing out of my mouth. So many fond memories, this place."

The singer also spoke about the famed band One Direction's future, saying he is unsure about it but noted that he is fully down for a reunion.

"I don't know. I don't think I'd ever say I'd never do it again, because I don't feel that way. If there's a time when we all really want to do it, that's the only time for us to do it, because I don't think it should be about anything else other than the fact that we're all like, 'Hey, this was really fun. We should do this again.' But until that time, I feel like I'm really enjoying making music and experimenting," Styles explained.

"I enjoy making music this way too much to see myself doing a full switch, to go back and do that again. Because I also think if we went back to doing things the same way, it wouldn't be the same, anyway," the singer added.

He also shared that he was "constantly scared" about singing the wrong note while working in the band.

"While I was in the band, I was constantly scared I might sing a wrong note. I felt so much weight in terms of not getting things wrong," Styles shared.

So brace yourselves for Styles' new music and maybe a 'One Direction' reunion! (ANI)

