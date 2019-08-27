Harry Styles reveals possibilities of reuniting 'One Direction' band

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): It might be good news for all the 'One Direction' fans that the doors for the band might reopen again.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, reported by Entertainment Weekly, the singer opened up about his new album, and whether his future music endeavours could include his former bandmates.

"I don't think I'd ever say I'd never do it again, because I don't feel that way," Styles said of the 'One Direction' hiatus. "If there's a time when we all really want to do it, that's the only time for us to do it, because I don't think it should be about anything else other than the fact that we're all like, 'Hey, this was really fun. We should do this again.'"

Adding, he said, "I think even in the disagreements, there's always a mutual respect for each other -- we did this really cool thing together, and we'll always have that. It's too important to me to ever be like, 'Oh, that's done.' But if it happens, it will happen for the right reasons."

It seems like that unlike other bandmates of the boy band who thriving solo careers after the split, Styles is still a big fan of his boyband work. "I know it's the thing that always happens. When somebody gets out of a band, they go, 'That wasn't me. I was held back.' But it was me. And I don't feel like I was held back at all. It was so much fun. If I didn't enjoy it, I wouldn't have done it. It's not like I was tied to a radiator," he jokes. (ANI)

