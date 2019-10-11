Harry Styles (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Harry Styles (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Harry Styles sends out personalised messages on World Mental Health Day

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 15:07 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): To mark World Mental Health Day, style icon and former 'One Direction' bandmate Harry Styles sent out personalised messages with the acronym TPWK, which stands for 'Treat People With Kindness.'
The 25-year-old star made sure to remember all those millions of good people who are ready to help and make the day even better.


The star who is known for his sartorial choices also shared a powerful message on Twitter.
"I guess therapy can wait...HS2 and tour can't," one fan wrote after speculating that a major music announcement was coming. Harry replied, "Go to therapy, it's important. I'll wait for you. #WorldMentalHealth," he tweeted. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 15:25 IST

Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside Jalsa on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who turned 77 on Friday, greeted thousands of his frenzied fans outside his residence and thanked them for their wishes.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:59 IST

I tried to take my life: Jameela Jamil reveals mental health struggles

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): On World Mental Health Day, actor Jameela Jamil opened up about her mental health struggles and revealed how she tried to kill herself at one point in time.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:56 IST

Lata Mangeshkar showers birthday wishes on Amitabh Bachchan

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The Nightingale of Bollywood, Lata Mangeshkar extended her warm wishes to one of India's greatest actors, Amitabh Bachchan on his 77th birthday!

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:34 IST

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's patch up sure to happen

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): Looks like Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are getting back together soon.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:22 IST

Kevin Hart breaks his silence over car crash incident

Washington DC [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): American stand-up comedian and actor Kevin Hart who met with an accident last month, finally opened up about the incident in a statement.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:16 IST

Here's a glance at iconic on-screen duo Amitabh, Rekha's journey...

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Over the years, Indian cinema has witnessed many remarkable pairings that have left the audiences wanting for more. One such successful on-screen duo is megastar Amitabh Bachchan and timeless beauty Rekha.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:04 IST

Here's why Oprah Winfrey refrains from becoming a mother!

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): American talk show host Oprah Winfrey has opened up about some of her biggest life choices of not marrying, and not having children.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 12:59 IST

Bollywood pours in wishes for Big B on his 77th B'day

New Delhi (India), Oct 11 (ANI): As Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan ringed in his 77th birthday on Friday, several celebrities from the industry flooded the social media with wishes.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 12:21 IST

Here's how Ed Sheeran, Prince Harry are promoting mental health

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): Singer Ed Sheeran and the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry have joined forces to bring awareness on World Mental Health Day.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 12:07 IST

Here's how frenzied fans queued outside Amitabh Bachchan's...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): As Amitabh Bachchan, the living legend of the Indian cinema, turned 77 today, several frenzied fans thronged the streets outside his residence to catch a glimpse of the iconic star and wish him a long life.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 10:45 IST

Kerry Washington joins cast of 'The Prom' for Netflix

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): American actor Kerry Washington has been roped to star alongside Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman in Ryan Murphy's upcoming Broadway musical 'The Prom' for Netflix.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 10:16 IST

Priyanka Chopra to promote 'The Sky is Pink' on the Jimmy Fallon...

New Delhi (India), Oct 11 (ANI): Global sensation Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is busy promoting her upcoming film 'The Sky is Pink' in a whirlwind tour, will be appearing at the famous NBC primetime talk show 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon,' where she will be seen promoting the flick.

Read More
iocl