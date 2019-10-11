Harry Styles sends out personalised messages on World Mental Health Day

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): To mark World Mental Health Day, style icon and former 'One Direction' bandmate Harry Styles sent out personalised messages with the acronym TPWK, which stands for 'Treat People With Kindness.'

The 25-year-old star made sure to remember all those millions of good people who are ready to help and make the day even better.





The star who is known for his sartorial choices also shared a powerful message on Twitter.

"I guess therapy can wait...HS2 and tour can't," one fan wrote after speculating that a major music announcement was coming. Harry replied, "Go to therapy, it's important. I'll wait for you. #WorldMentalHealth," he tweeted. (ANI)

