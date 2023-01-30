Harry Styles set to perform at 2023 Grammy Awards stage

Washington [US], January 30 (ANI): British singer-songwriter Harry Styles will be performing at the 65th annual Grammy Awards which are set to take place on February 5.

According to Variety, an American media company, the announcement was made during the AFC Championship game on Sunday evening.

Styles will be performing along with previously announced performers Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith.

He's finishing up the months-long North American leg of his 'Love on Tour' just three nights before the Grammys in Palm Springs, California, and will resume it less than three weeks later (and 16 time zones away) in Perth, Australia, reported Deadline.



Beyonce leads the 2023 Grammy nominees with nine nods. Kendrick Lamar is close behind with eight, and Adele and Carlile are tied with seven.

Four contenders enter the race with six nominations apiece: Future, Harry Styles, Blige, DJ Khaled and Randy Merrill. Beyonce, Adele, Styles, Lamar and Lizzo being the five contenders who were each nominated in the top three all-genre categories: record, album and song of the year.

Less expectedly, Blige and ABBA are both up for record of the year and album of the year. The very hot Steve Lacy also landed in two top categories, being put into contention for both record and song for the recently chart-topping 'Bad Habit'.

The Grammys 2023 show will be broadcast live on CBS on February 5, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and hosted by Trevor Noah.

Prior to the telecast, the Grammy Premiere Ceremony will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater and will be streamed live on live.grammy.com at 12:30 p.m. PT. Additional performers will be announced in the coming days, as per Variety. (ANI)

