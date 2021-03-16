Harry Styles wins his first-ever Grammy for 'Watermelon Sugar'

Washington [US], March 15 (ANI): At the 2021 Grammy Awards, British heartthrob Harry Styles took home his first-ever Grammy for the Best Pop Solo Performance for his hit track 'Watermelon Sugar'.

According to E! News, Styles won his 2021 Grammy by beating out heavy hitters like Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and newcomer Doja Cat for the trophy.

Earlier, during the ceremony Styles had decked out in all black leather and a green feather boa, while performing to the same song that won him the accolade.

The 'Sign of the Times' singer was nominated for three awards this year, and so far, has lost one and won one. During the award acceptance, he wore a purple feather boa, along with a yellow plaid blazer and a striped V-neck sweater vest, complete with a matching yellow plaid mask, which he removed before taking the stage.

Styles is currently also nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album for Fine Line but has lost out the Best Music Video award to Beyonce and Blue Ivy Carter for 'Brown Skin Girl', which has now made Blue Ivy one of the youngest Grammy winners ever.

Thanking the people who made the record with him, Styles revealed that 'Watermelon Sugar' was the first song he wrote for Fine Line, "during a day off."

In the Pop Solo Performance category, Styles' 'Watermelon Sugar' was up against 'Yummy' by Justin Bieber, 'Say So' by Doja Cat, 'Everything I Wanted' by Billie Eilish, 'Don't Start Now' by Dua Lipa, and 'Cardigan' by Taylor Swift.



The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards were delayed owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The annual show shifted from its original January 31 broadcast to March 14. The ceremony honours musical artistes, compositions and albums across 84 categories.

Comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah is hosting this year's Grammys. It marks Noah's first time hosting the award ceremony.

Though usually held at the Staples Center, this year's festivities will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Keeping in mind the pandemic, the event is said to be cut down to size and will have mainly a home viewing audience. The artists will be seen performing as The Recording Academy announced its list of performers. However, they will be seen performing at multiple stages as opposed to one stage at a designated spot.

The nominations for music's biggest night were announced on November 24, 2020. The legendary Beyonce topped the list of having the most nominations this year -- amassing nine nominations in the process.

Queen Bey nabbed nominations for record of the year, song of the year and best R&B performance for her hit single 'Black Parade' along with a slew of other nominations. Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch all followed up with six nominations. Former Alabama Shakes vocalist Brittany Howard earned five nominations -- while Justin Bieber, DaBaby, Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, John Beasley and David Frost followed up with four.

Since the pandemic, a number of awards shows have been postponed and later revamped due to COVID-19 restrictions. (ANI)

