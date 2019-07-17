Scooter Braun
Has Taylor Swift drama taken a 'toll' on Scooter Braun?

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 19:11 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): Without a direct mention, music manager Scooter Braun has hinted at how the brawl with singer Taylor Swift has affected him lately.
"The last couple of weeks have really taken a toll on me," he wrote on his Instagram account along with an edited photo of himself looking a lot older.

For unversed, Swift called out Braun after she learned that he would soon own the masters to her recordings. Braun reportedly purchased the 'Bad Blood' singer's former label, Big Machine Records, for a reported USD 300 million, reported E! News.
In a scathing Tumblr post, Taylor said she was "sad and grossed out" by the news. She also alleged that the 38-year-old "bullied" her "for years." (ANI)

