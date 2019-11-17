Janet Jackson
Janet Jackson

'Her sound was terrible': Fans slam Janet Jackson for lip-syncing during concert

ANI | Updated: Nov 17, 2019 11:12 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 17 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Janet Jackson seemed to have upset fans as they accused her of lip-syncing at a live rendition on Friday night in Brisbane, Australia.
Some angry fans even walked out of the show in protest.
Calling her RNB performance on Friday a "disaster", a fan told The Sunday Mail, "When Janet Jackson came on it was just a disaster."
"Her sound was just terrible. She would be singing and then all of a sudden just do random stuff," Fox News quoted the irritated fan as saying.
She was also slammed after similar things happened during her concert on November 8 in Perth.
"It was the worst performance of the night and probably the worst I've seen," another agitated fan added.
Detailing the recent incident, another attendee shared that as soon as Janet took to the stage, "she started lip-syncing and it was so obvious she was dancing around trying to move the mic over her lips so we couldn't see and she kept putting her hair over her face."
The person added that people started leaving terming it as a "disappointing" experience.
"She was out of time for sure. We left when she tried to sing 'Together Again'," added the fan.
Sister of late pop icon, Michael Jackson, Janet is a recipient of the 2018 MTV European Music Global Icon Award. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 14:06 IST

Could Rose have saved Jack in 'Titanic'? Celine Dion answers

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 17 (ANI): Could Rose have saved her love Jack in the famous 90s disaster-feature 'Titanic'? That's a question still fresh in people's memories. However, the answer is finally here by singer Celine Dion's who is the voice behind the film's theme song - 'My Heart will go on'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 10:34 IST

Ariana Grande is 'very sick', might cancel upcoming 'Sweetener'...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 17 (ANI): Ariana Grande who is currently on her Sweetener World Tour, shared that she might have to cancel some upcoming shows owing to her ill health.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 10:05 IST

'Joker' wins Golden Frog Award at Camerimage Festival

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 17 (ANI): Joaquin Phoenix starrer 'Joker' doesn't seem to stop even after hitting a number of milestones! Now, the film has bagged the Golden Frog Award for its cinematography at the EnergaCamerimage Festival in Torun, Poland, on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 09:09 IST

Katy Perry thanks Karan Johar for warm welcome

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): American singer Katy Perry thanked Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar for the "warm welcome" and a grand party he hosted at his residence in Mumbai on Thursday evening.

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 08:46 IST

Katy, Dua pull off an 'outrageously sweaty show' in Mumbai!

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): The D Y Patil Stadium in Mumbai echoed with the tunes of 'Roar', 'New Rules' as singing sensations Katy Perry and Dua Lipa set the stage on fire with their "outrageously sweaty show" on Saturday night!

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 22:37 IST

'Malang': Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani's first look out

New Delhi (India), Nov 16 (ANI): Makers of the film 'Malang' starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani have released a still from the film.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 21:45 IST

Here's why Bella Hadid felt 'powerful' after walking ramp for Rihanna

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 16 (ANI): Bella Hadid who recently walked the ramp for Rihanna's Savage x Fenty show says she felt "more powerful" doing the show as compared to her previous Victoria's Secret Fashion Show stints.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 21:34 IST

Prince Harry takes son Archie to playgroup for first time

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 16 (ANI): Prince Harry accompanied his son and wife Meghan Markle to a playgroup session near Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor for the first time this week.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 20:44 IST

Saina Nehwal biopic: Parineeti Chopra documents recovery session

New Delhi (India), Nov 16 (ANI): Parineeti Chopra, who sustained an injury while shooting for the upcoming film based on the badminton player Saina Nehwal, documented her physiotherapy session on social media.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 19:27 IST

Dua Lipa thanks Shah Rukh Khan for teaching her Bollywood moves!

New Delhi (India), Nov 16 (ANI): Singing sensation Dua Lipa who posed for a picture with romance king Shah Rukh Khan ahead of her performance in Mumbai, thanked the star for teaching her some Bollywood moves.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 18:56 IST

Celine Dion surprises fans with performance at NYC karaoke contest

Washington D.C [USA], Nov (ANI): Singer Celine Dion treated fans with an up-close-and-personal performance while celebrating the release of her new album at Lips Drag Queen Show Palace Restaurant and Bar in New York City on Thursday night.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 18:31 IST

Can't expect actors to dance in content-rich films just because...

New Delhi (India), Nov 16 (ANI): After delivering back to back hits like 'Super 30' and 'Kaabil' Hrithik Roshan who is known for his dancing prowess feels that there is no need to flaunt your moves when it comes to certain movies which are content-heavy just because one is known for dancing and the sc

Read More
iocl