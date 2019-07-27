Here are few Hollywood music sensations to feature on Chance The Rapper's new album

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): Chancellor Jonathan Bennett, popularly known as Chance the Rapper, recently released his latest album 'The Big Day,' which features a scores of artist like Shawn Mendes, Nicki Minaj, John Legend, Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, Cutie's Ben Gibbard and Timbaland among others.

The latest album of the singer is the official debut full-length, which features a 22-song tracklist.

According to Variety, with contributions from his father Ken Bennett, rapper Smino also makes an appearance on the album's third song, 'Eternal.' Bon and Francis Starlite collaborated on the album's title track as well as 'Town on the Hill' and 'Do You Remember,' along with Gibbard who sings the track's chorus.

Also on the album: Chance responded to several criticisms that he traded mainstream pop for the hip-hop sound he came up on. His previous mixtapes with various artists, features from long-time rap legends and newer stars like Gucci Mane and Timbaland, Nicki Minaj, DaBaby and MadeinTYO.

Megan Thee Stallion also made an appearance on the previous album with song 'Handsome' as well as Pi'erre Bourne and fellow Chicago native Lil Durk, also featured on 'Slide Around.'

The current album is the rapper's first full solo project since his 2016 mixtape 'The Coloring Book,' which earned him three Grammy awards for the best rap album, best rap performance and best new artist.

In 2017, he donated millions of dollars to help fund Chicago's public schools and mental health services. (ANI)

