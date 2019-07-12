Ed Sheeran (image Courtesy: Instagram)
Here comes Ed Sheeran's brand new album 'No. 6 Collaborations Project'

ANI | Updated: Jul 12, 2019 11:28 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): After a long wait and much anticipation, Ed Sheeran has finally dropped his latest album 'No. 6 Collaborations Project'.
Not only the album, but the singer also announced that the music video of his latest song with Travis Scott, 'Antisocial', will be out tomorrow.
"It's midnight in UK and the record has just come out. Thanks to all my collaborators, producers, fans and label for making all this happen. Hope you enjoy it, it's been a wild ride. Off to bed now and then playing Latvia tomorrow. Enjoy the songs, Antisocial with Travis Scott video out tomorrow. Love x," Sheeran wrote on Instagram.

Just a few hours before the announcement, the 'Perfect' singer shared a short clip from the upcoming music video with Scott where the two are seen standing against the backdrop of a lighthouse around the sea. Sheeran dons the look of heavily bearded officer, while Scott is seen aiming a rifle at some point.

Prior to releasing the album, Sheeran had dropped some songs from the album including his collaboration with Justin Bieber 'I Don't Care', 'Cross Me' and 'Beautiful People.'
Singer and rappers including Camila Cabello, Eminem, 50 Cent, Cardi B, Eminem, Travis Scott among others have collaborated with Sheeran in the album.
Bruno Mars and country star Chris Stapleton are marking the closing track, 'Blow'.
Other artists include Grammy nominee H.E.R., Ella Mai, the British rapper Stormzy, EDM producer Skrillex, Young Thug, and Yebba. (ANI)

