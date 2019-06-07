Jonas Brother's new album (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Here comes Jonas Brother's brand new album 'Happiness Begins'

ANI | Updated: Jun 07, 2019 10:46 IST

New Delhi (India), June 7 (ANI): After a hiatus of ten years, the sibling trio, Jonas Brothers have dropped their latest and much-awaited album 'Happiness Begins'.
As he announced the release of the album on Instagram, Nick Jonas became all reminiscent and took a trip down the memory lane to the time when they released their last album. He shared a video from 2009 where the trio is seen visiting a store to buy their own album.
"This was ten years ago almost to the day, and today my brothers and I have released our new album 'Happiness Begins' thank you to everyone who stood by us every step of the way. We love you. This is for you," he captioned.

 'Happiness Begins' is the trio's fifth album and marks their coming together after a long break. Earlier this year, the brothers dropped two songs off the album which were titled 'Sucker' and 'Cool'.

Other songs from the album that the fans would get to hear are 'Only Human', 'I Believe (Showed Me)', 'Used To Be', 'Every Single Time', 'Don't Throw It Away', 'Love Her', 'Happy When I am Sad', 'Trust', 'Strangers', 'Hesitate', 'Rollercoaster', 'Comeback'.
Prior to releasing the album online, the brother trio kicked off the album at the JB Spotify Carnival on Friday.
Apart from the album, Jonas Brothers have more in store for their fans. The trio is all set for the 'Happiness Begins' world tour which will kick start of August 4 in Miami, Florida. The tour will continue till October 20.
The return of the brothers brought a lot more along. A documentary on the trio was released on June 4 on Amazon Prime video. The special screening was attended by Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas with her better halves. (ANI)

