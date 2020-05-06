Here's a quick 'wash your hands' reminder from singer Miley Cyrus

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Ever since the outbreak of coronavirus, pop star Miley Cyrus has left no chance to spread awareness among her followers about the importance of practising adequate safety measures to keep the deadly infection at bay.

The singer-songwriter once again dropped a gentle reminder of 'Wash Your Hands' on Wednesday, emphasising the importance of keeping the hands sanitized during these trying times.

The 27-year-old star took to Twitter and shared a rather cheerful, vibrant picture of herself.



In the picture, the actor is seen clad in a white top with a 'Wash Your Hands' message printed on it, complementing it with red-coloured leather hand gloves and red lipstick.

The 'Slide Away' singer had earlier revealed that she has kept herself self-isolated in view of the fast-spreading infection.

Cyrus and boyfriend Simpson are quarantining together and have been sharing frequent updates with their fans via social media handles.

The singer recently gave Simpson a haircut as well as a glam makeover, and the two even delivered tacos to a local hospital to thank its hardworking staff.

The duo delivered 120 tacos to healthcare workers at the Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in Tarzana, California, located in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley last month. (ANI)

