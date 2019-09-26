Here's Celine Dion embracing her 'Imperfections' in video for new single

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Five-time Grammy winner Celine Dion released a music video for her latest single 'Imperfections' on Thursday.

The ace singer's new song is part of her upcoming album 'Courage' which is the first English-language studio album from Dion in six years, reported Us Weekly.

In the music video, helmed by Gabriel Coutu-Dumont, the 57-year-old Canadian singer can be struggling during various photoshoots.

Even though she looks gorgeous in the several outfits sported by her in the video, Dion goes back to her dressing room to wipe off her makeup and flaunt her imperfections as the song proceeds.

"I got my own imperfections," she sings. "I got my own set of scars to hide."

Her album 'Courage' is slated to release on November 15.

The 'My Heart Will Go On' singer is currently enthralling audiences with her 'Courage World Tour' which kicked off from Quebec City on September 18. (ANI)

