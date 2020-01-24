Here's complete list of presenters for Grammy 2020

Washington D.C [USA], Jan 24 (ANI): As the music's biggest night Grammys is around the corner, the Recording Academy has announced the star-studded lineup of presenters, who are up to host the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

The night's presenters include some extremely talented names like nominees Jim Gaffigan and Trevor Noah, both nominated in the Best Comedy Album category this year, plus previous Grammy winners Common, Cynthia Erivo, Dua Lipa, Billy Porter, Smokey Robinson, Shania Twain, Keith Urban, and Stevie Wonder.

Other names, who are set to hand out the golden gramophones, include previous Grammy nominees Ava DuVernay and Bebe Rexha, plus music industry moguls Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne.

Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker are up to play double duty as both presenters and performers.

Additionally, the biggest music night presenters join an all-star cast including Aerosmith, who are also performing live at the 2020 MusiCares Person Of The Year event in their honor, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Rosalia, H.E.R., Demi Lovato, Bonnie Raitt, Run-D.M.C., Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Tyler, The Creator, and Charlie Wilson.

John Legend, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, YG, and Kirk Franklin will also perform an all-star tribute to the late, Grammy-nominated Nipsey Hussle.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, which is going to be hosted by Alicia Keys, will be live in Los Angeles on January 26 at 8 pm (local time) and in India on January 27. (ANI)

