Here's how Ariana Grande is making fans love crocs

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): American singer Ariana Grande just hit the right fashion note by wearing a pair of funky crocs which made fans follow her.

According to Us Weekly, the singer on Tuesday shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram where she is seen donning a pair of the clunky shoes with matching socks.

She accessorised her look with an over-the-shoulder bag and her signature day-off go-to item: an oversized sweatshirt sans pants.

Further adding on to the style quotient, the 26-year-old actor pulled her hair up into a high ponytail that flipped at the ends and wore a thick cat-eye eye-liner.

"Wanderin n wondering," she whimsically captioned the video alongside several emojis.



While some argue that the footwear are not really a great choice in fashion, her fans seemed to disagree.

"Come on Crocs," commented one user. "Now I want a pair."

"Watch every girl start buying crocs now," the other user keenly noted, while the third chimed in and said, "We love a crocs moment."

"I literally just started wearing my crocs again the other day," wrote another user and follower of the singer. "Sis. You have the right idea." (ANI)

