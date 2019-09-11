Ariana Grande (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Here's how Ariana Grande is making fans love crocs

ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 16:28 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): American singer Ariana Grande just hit the right fashion note by wearing a pair of funky crocs which made fans follow her.
According to Us Weekly, the singer on Tuesday shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram where she is seen donning a pair of the clunky shoes with matching socks.
She accessorised her look with an over-the-shoulder bag and her signature day-off go-to item: an oversized sweatshirt sans pants.
Further adding on to the style quotient, the 26-year-old actor pulled her hair up into a high ponytail that flipped at the ends and wore a thick cat-eye eye-liner.
"Wanderin n wondering," she whimsically captioned the video alongside several emojis.

While some argue that the footwear are not really a great choice in fashion, her fans seemed to disagree.
"Come on Crocs," commented one user. "Now I want a pair."
"Watch every girl start buying crocs now," the other user keenly noted, while the third chimed in and said, "We love a crocs moment."
"I literally just started wearing my crocs again the other day," wrote another user and follower of the singer. "Sis. You have the right idea." (ANI)

