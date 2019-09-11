Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): American singer Ariana Grande just hit the right fashion note by wearing a pair of funky crocs which made fans follow her.
According to Us Weekly, the singer on Tuesday shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram where she is seen donning a pair of the clunky shoes with matching socks.
She accessorised her look with an over-the-shoulder bag and her signature day-off go-to item: an oversized sweatshirt sans pants.
Further adding on to the style quotient, the 26-year-old actor pulled her hair up into a high ponytail that flipped at the ends and wore a thick cat-eye eye-liner.
"Wanderin n wondering," she whimsically captioned the video alongside several emojis.
While some argue that the footwear are not really a great choice in fashion, her fans seemed to disagree.
"Come on Crocs," commented one user. "Now I want a pair."
"Watch every girl start buying crocs now," the other user keenly noted, while the third chimed in and said, "We love a crocs moment."
"I literally just started wearing my crocs again the other day," wrote another user and follower of the singer. "Sis. You have the right idea." (ANI)
Here's how Ariana Grande is making fans love crocs
ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 16:28 IST
