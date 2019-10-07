Here's how Cardi B is proving to be a great mentor

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 7 (ANI): Pop-star Cardi B has now successfully added a spirited mentor to her flourishing resume.

The star who recently flaunted some moves as a stripper in 'Hustlers' will be seen as a judge on the Netflix series 'Rhythm + Flow,' the streaming service's new hip-hop competition, alongside rapper "T.I." Harris and Chance the Rapper, according to People.

The 26-year-old singer along with guest judge Fat Joe was spotted giving a pep talk to a contestant to embrace his presence on stage as a larger man in one of the episodes.

"I dig your look, you know, I'm Fat Joe, I made a living off being a fat dude. But, you gotta step your punch lines up, especially," rapper Joe said.

"You know what Fat Joe, Big Pun, Rick Ross, Biggie all have in common?" Cardi B asked. "They have this confidence and they have this swag that makes skinny d-- wanna be them."

The trailer of the show which dropped on September 25 gives fans a detailed overview of the streaming service's first music reality show.

"Success in this line of work looks a million different ways. There is a criteria that you gotta meet," Chance the Rapper can be heard saying in the trailer.

"We owe it to the public to comb the streets of our home cities," T.I. continues.

The show will follow the three judges in their travels to their hometowns New York, Atlanta, Chicago, as well as Los Angeles searching for hip-hop's next big star. The three judges will enlist the help of different A-list guest judges in each episode, some of which include Snoop Dogg, Fat Joe, Quavo, Jhene Aiko, Royce da 5'9'' and even Nipsey Hussle, who made an appearance before his death in March. (ANI)

