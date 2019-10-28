Here's how Demi Lovato seeps into the spirit of Halloween

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 28 (ANI): American singer Demi Lovato's Halloween outfit will send chills down your spine.

The 27-year-old singer hosted her own party at the HYDE nightclub in L.A on Saturday night where she was dressed up as a lady version of 'Pennywise the Clown', She completed the look with clown makeup resembling actor Bill Skarsgard's character in the 2017 horror film 'It', reported E-News.

She added the extra oomph by donning a red wig and red contact lenses.

Her mother, Dianna De La Garza, went as Georgie.

"My mom is the best [laughing emoji]," the singer wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside a photo of the two. (ANI)

