Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin

Here's how Hailey Baldwin is prepping for her wedding ceremony

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 12:27 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Singer Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin, who secretly tied the knot last year, are just a few days away from walking down the aisle in their official wedding ceremony.
The couple who recently celebrated their first anniversary will be saying 'I Do' in an extravagant ceremony which is supposed to be held at the end of this month, reported Us Weekly.
But before the 25-year-old singer and the 22-year-old model tie the knot again, the bride-to-be is prepping for the special day with a little pre-wedding pampering.
A source told the outlet that a part of Baldwin's wedding prep includes incorporating wellness and relaxation. She recently visited the Pellequr spa in Beverly Hills, California, to receive a little TLC.
"Hailey Baldwin visits Pellequr spa often, around once a month and always receives the Pellequr signature scrub," an insider told Us Weekly.
"This past weekend when she visited, she added the CBD with the lymphatic drainage. Pellequr spa is all about getting rid of old skin and focuses on rejuvenating and detoxing. Hailey came to add CBD to get rid of any inflammation and did the body treatment for 75 minutes," the insider added.
The source also noted that it's "a very relaxing experience because it's all about privacy and adds steam and music all at the same time." They added that Baldwin typically "receives this treatment before or after travelling because it gets rid of toxins and dead skin."
A source told the outlet in August that Bieber and Baldwin "were starting to look at fall dates," adding that the ceremony "will be very small."
The duo has also recruited 'Love Again' singer Daniel Caesar to perform at the nuptials.
Bieber and Baldwin reconciled their on-and-off relationship in May 2018 before announcing their engagement two months later. The couple secretly tied the knot in a New York City courthouse in September, last year.
The 'Sorry' singer and supermodel celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary on September 13. "1 year of being your Mrs," Baldwin captioned a snap of the duo which she shared on her Instagram Story. (ANI)

