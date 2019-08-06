Image Courtesy: Instagram (Hasley)
Here's how Halsey wished her boyfriend Yungblud on his birthday!

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 18:23 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): American singer Halsey wished her boyfriend Yungblud in the sweetest way possible on his birthday.
The "Without Me" singer shared pictures of the birthday boy on Instagram with a heartfelt note.
"Darling dom. Everyone who has met you in this life, for any amount of time at all, will be changed forever because of it," Halsey captioned the post.
She continued, "For some, in small ways, they won't even realise. For others, in a life changing wave. And every single one of them will be better, from having crossed your path for even a second."
"You leave an irrevocable shine on every soul you come in contact with. Mine is gleaming. Happy birthday, I love you," she further added.


Halsey's beloved boyfriend Yungblud was quick enough to respond to the post and wrote, "I love you."
Yungblud also posted a photo of himself with Halsey dressed as Pokemon characters, and wrote, "Thankyou to everybody for all the birthday love ... can't believe i found u all man. Eevee and snorlax sendin all the fookin luuuv."

The pair has since collaborated musically on the chart-topping song "11 Minutes," which also features Blink-182's Travis Barker. The star has been dating since January, reported Page Six. (ANI)

