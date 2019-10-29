Here's how Jennifer Lopez, Shakira prepping up for Super Bowl show

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): As the countdown for the Super Bowl has begun, singers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are excitedly looking forward to their enthralling performance.

Though few details have been announced for the halftime show, the 50-year-old singer Lopez, revealed to Extra that she is deep in the planning stages, reported People magazine.

"I have been doing a lot of meetings about the Super Bowl, been prepping and hiring the people and putting concepts and ideas for the show together," said Lopez.

"Shakira and I have spoken a few times already. She's putting her thing together, [I'm] putting my thing together, thinking about who we want to join us on stage if we want that."

In late September, the two singers confirmed they'll be performing at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on February 2, 2020 -- which also happens to be 'This Time For Africa' singers birthday.

"We are super excited. We want to make a beautiful, impactful, enjoyable, fun show for everybody. We want to bring everybody together. That's the point. We as artists have that rare gift to be able to do that, and that's what I think our main goal is," Lopez shared.

Calling the Super Bowl halftime concert "an important show," Lopez revealed that she has yet to decide on a setlist and "what the show is actually going to be," adding, "My main goal is just to have fun out there."

As for the outfits she will wear, Lopez is also in the midst of planning. "I'm getting sketches done. We're into it, we're into the creative process right now," she said. (ANI)

