Joe Jonas and Justin Bieber
Joe Jonas and Justin Bieber

Here's how Joe Jonas showed admiration for Justin Bieber

ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 04:16 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Singer Joe Jonas chose a very interesting choice of the outfit while attending the U.S. Open with brother Nick Jonas.
As the two brothers watched tennis player Rafael Nadal take the court, Joe was spotted wearing a shirt, which showed the 'Baby' singer wearing a Jonas Brother outfit, reported People.
The picture portrayed on Joe's shirt appeared to be taken from one of Bieber's outings over the summer, when the 25-year-old singer was spotted in West Hollywood wearing a shirt with a throwback photo of the Jonas Brothers group on it, which was from his own clothing line, Drew.
Although Joe's choice of the outfit could be a sign of the duo's mutual affection for one another, it could also be a sign that Bieber has become the latest celebrity to join the Jonas brothers in a light-hearted prank war or maybe a hint at a new collaboration.
In February, Nick started a prank war with actor John Stamos, who had been spotted several times over the years wearing Jonas Brother T-shirts. Taking notice, Nick stepped out wearing a sweatshirt that had a photo on it of the 'Fuller House' star wearing a JoBros T-shirt.
"It's your move @johnstamos," he wrote, sharing the photo on Instagram.
Stamos was quick to hit back and created a pillow with a photo of Nick' sweatshirt on it, which Nick proceeded to get made into a large blanket.
Escalating things even further, the 'You' actor even appeared to get an apparent tattoo of Nick's face on his arm. "#jobrosforlife," he captioned a photo of his tattoo artist getting to work.
Stamos even got Joe in on the prank fun after the actor chimed in with his own extra special song request.
Before the group embarked on their Happiness Beings tour earlier this year, Joe shared a post on Instagram asking fans which tracks they'd most like to see the band perform.
Choosing a number that's very much outside their list, Stamos suggested "Forever!" a reference to the Beach Boys classic his character Uncle Jesse sings to his wife during their wedding ceremony.
This isn't the first time Joe was spotted at the US Open. The singer joined his now-wife, Sophie Turner, at the US Open in September 2018.
The couple made things official in May when they tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas wedding. The two married for a second time in France the following month. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 05:00 IST

Tiffany Haddish reveals Kevin Hart is 'already walking' after...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Actor-comedian Kevin Hart is on the road to recovery after a car crash on Sunday that left him with major back injuries for which he also underwent surgery.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 03:39 IST

Priyanka Chopra reveals one of her movie scenes made Nick Jonas...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Global icon Priyanka Chopra recently revealed that she moved her husband Nick Jonas to tears shortly before they tied the knot last year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 03:22 IST

Selena Gomez fangirls over Taylor Swift's 'Lover'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Singer Selena Gomez is Taylor Swift's biggest cheerleader and her latest Instagram post is proof.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 02:28 IST

Lata Mangeshkar wishes Asha Bhosle on birthday

New Delhi (India), Sept 8 (ANI): As the evergreen singer Asha Bhosle turned 86 today, her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar wished the artist in the sweetest possible way.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 01:40 IST

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes 'drifted apart' before...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes might be everyone's favourite couple right now, but they almost 'drifted apart' before collaborating on their hit song 'Senorita'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 22:37 IST

Camila Cabello surprises fans with steamy duet at Shawn Mendes concert

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): After impressing fans with their sizzling chemistry at MTV Video Music Awards, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello took their romance across the border at a recent concert in Toronto.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 22:15 IST

Ellie Goulding flaunts her washboard abs during honeymoon

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding, who recently exchanged vows with Caspar Jopling, flaunted her washboard abs and toned figure in her honeymoon pictures.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 21:59 IST

Meghan Markle attends yoga class after arriving in NYC

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Meghan Markle was spotted taking a yoga class to beat her jet lag after arriving in New York City on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 21:36 IST

Here's how Parineeti Chopra spent her day off from shooting

New Delhi (India), Sept 7 (ANI): Parineeti Chopra, who is busy shooting for her upcoming film 'Girl on the Train' in London, shared pictures from her day off.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 21:23 IST

Such a good baby: Kylie Jenner on daughter Stormi

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): American beauty mogul Kylie Jenner got candid about her daughter Stormi Webster, her habits and which parent she resembles during a recent interview.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 20:17 IST

Netizens criticise Zaira Wasim for continuing with Bollywood

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): 'Dangal' fame actor Zaira Wasim, who recently walked out of Bollywood, is facing criticism over the speculation of attending 'The Sky is Pink' world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival by the netizens.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 19:56 IST

B-town backs ISRO, says we're with you

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): After the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) lost communication with 'Vikram Lander', Bollywood celebrities extended their support to the scientists who worked hard on the mission.

Read More
iocl