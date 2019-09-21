Here's how Justin Bieber becoming religious!

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 21 (ANI): Pop-icon Justin Bieber, who has been vocal about his struggles with mental health, is getting religious and recent post by him on social media is a proof!

The singer shared two guided prayers led by celebrity pastor Judah Smith on Instagram. Smith, the pastor of Churchome, voiced the minutes-long prayer time with music in the background.

"Here's a guided prayer. When you have a quiet moment get into a comfortable position and listen," the 'Sorry' singer wrote.

"They have really been helping me and thought I would share," said the singer who has been open about his health.

After reading a portion of Psalm 23, the megachurch pastor said, "Maybe right now, as we begin this guided prayer, you'd be willing to admit that you feel like you're in a valley. Things seem maybe bleak or dark, or maybe you find yourself fearing even death itself. I'd like us to take a few moments...I believe that we can find reprieve and rest and even ease our fear as we put our focus and our trust in God."

Kyle Massey, who featured on the Disney TV show 'That's So Raven,' commented: "I hope everyone is listening to this entire thing like I am. This is powerful."

Bieber recently led worship at Smith's LA location.

In April, the 40-year-old Churchome pastor told Fox News that, perhaps to the surprise of observers, he has learned much from Bieber.

"Justin Bieber has taught me far more than I could ever teach him about what it means to grow and walk in humility and be someone who really wants to follow Jesus," he said. (ANI)

