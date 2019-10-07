Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Here's how Justin Bieber's mother feels after his wedding to Hailey Baldwin

ANI | Updated: Oct 07, 2019 22:14 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 7 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber's mother Pattie Mallette couldn't be happier for her son and model Hailey Baldwin's wedding.
Just a few days after Baldwin and Bieber's second wedding in South Carolina, his mother Mallette left a heart-warming comment on one of her son's Instagram posts, gushing about his wife.
"You have truly been blessed with a BEAUTIFUL bride, son. INSIDE AND OUT. I don't think I could have picked a better match for you," the proud mother wrote.
Mallette added, "You are a gift to each other. I am grateful and consistently humbled by the love and blessings of God over you both. My mamas heart is full. Okay. Here we go again."
Justin recently shared a clip from his collaboration with the American country music duo Dan + Shay titled '10,000 Hours', and the music video marks Bieber and Baldwin's first-ever project together for one of his songs, reported People.
In the video, he and his lady love cuddle up as he sings the chorus of the love song, "I'd spend 10,000 hours and 10,000 more. Oh, if that's what it takes to learn that sweetheart of yours."
On September 30, a little more than one year after the couple first tied the knot in a New York City courthouse, the pair celebrated walked down the aisle in a larger ceremony in front of family and friends.
They exchanged vows and Tiffany wedding bands at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.
The star-studded guest-list included models Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone and Joan Smalls, pals Kylie Jenner with her daughter Stormi, Jaden Smith, Justine Skye, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of country duo Dan + Shay and their wives Abby and Hannah, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, as well as Justin's manager Scooter Braun.
Following the wedding, the couple has been soaking up some marital bliss and spending time in Los Angeles, most recently grabbing dinner, couple's massages and having a romantic picnic in the park.
Justin and Hailey, who first met in 2009, sparked romance rumours in 2015. After calling it quits, Justin reunited with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Selena Gomez. However, Selena and Justin split in March 2018. Hailey and Justin reconciled their on-and-off relationship in May 2018. (ANI)

