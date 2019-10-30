Here's how Taylor Swift celebrated National Cat Day

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 30 (ANI): Singer Taylor Swift is showing her fondness for cats while celebrating National Cat Day on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old singer celebrated the holiday with a bevy of pictures on Instagram of her three feline friends: Benjamin Button, Olivia Benson, and Meredith Grey.

"Hug your cat today. Or don't, if your cat hates hugs. But anyway. Happy #NationalCatDay from me, Olivia, Meredith, and Benjamin. [?]," she wrote in the caption alongside a monochrome picture of herself snuggling up with Olivia.

The 'Lover' singer also shared several snaps of her three felines on her Instagram story.

In the first picture, she shared another picture of Olivia, where it can be seen sprawling out on the floor.

"It's cat day let's do this," Swift wrote atop the photo, adding the National Cat Day hashtag.

In the next slides, Swift can be seen posing with her other two cats, Benjamin and Meredith. (ANI)

