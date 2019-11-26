Taylor Swift (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Here's the complete AMAs 2019 winner list, with Taylor Swift sweeping 5 awards

ANI | Updated: Nov 25, 2019 11:55 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 25 (ANI): With Taylor Swift bagging the Artist of the Decade honour, she not only brought her American Music Award count to 28 but also became the artist with the most wins, breaking late pop icon Michael Jackson's record.
Until Sunday, Swift had a tally of 23 AMA wins and with five wins this year, the Grammy-winner surpassed the record of 24 wins set by the King of Pop.
The ceremony was held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday. It celebrated music and awarded the best in a number of categories.
Following Swift in the number of awards in this year's ceremony were artists BTS and Khalid with a total of three awards each. Meanwhile, six-time nominee Billie Eilish won two, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Here's a complete list of who all took the trophies home:
-Artist of the Year
Taylor Swift
-New Artist of the Year
Billie Eilish
-Collaboration of the Year
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, "Senorita"
-Tour of the Year
BTS
-Favorite Music Video
Taylor Swift, "You Need to Calm Down"
-Favorite Social Artist
BTS
-Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock
Khalid
-Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock
Taylor Swift
-Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock
BTS
-Favorite Album - Pop/Rock
Taylor Swift, Lover
-Favorite Song - Pop/Rock
Halsey, 'Without Me'
-Favorite Male Artist - Country
Kane Brown
-Favorite Female Artist - Country
Carrie Underwood
-Favorite Duo or Group - Country
Dan + Shay
-Favorite Album - Country
Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty
-Favorite Song - Country
Dan + Shay, "Speechless"
-Favorite Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B
-Favorite Album - Rap/Hip-Hop
Post Malone, Hollywood's Bleeding
-Favorite Song - Rap/Hip-Hop
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
-Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B
Bruno Mars
-Favorite Female Artist - Soul/R&B
Beyonce
-Favorite Album - Soul/R&B
Khalid, Free Spirit
-Favorite Song - Soul/R&B
Khalid, "Talk"
-Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock
Billie Eilish
-Favorite Artist - Adult Contemporary
Taylor Swift
-Favorite Artist - Latin
J Balvin
-Favorite Artist - Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle
-Favorite Artist - Electronic Dance Music (EDM)
Marshmello
-Favorite Soundtrack
Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen
Updated: Nov 26, 2019 08:31 IST

2019 Intl Emmys: 'The Real Full Monty: Ladies' Night' defeats...

New York [USA], Nov 26 (ANI): 'The Remix', India's entry to the 2019 International Emmy Awards in the Non-Scripted Entertainment category, was defeated by UK's 'The Real Full Monty: Ladies' Night' on Monday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 07:53 IST

International Emmy Awards: Australia's 'Safe Harbour' beats...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 26 (ANI): The Australian thriller series 'Safe Harbour' on Monday (local time) won the award for the movie/miniseries at the 47th annual ceremony defeating the Indian series 'Lust Stories'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 07:29 IST

Karan Johar meets David Benioff, DB Weiss at 2019 International...

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Look who Karan Johar found at the 47th International Emmy Awards. It's none other than the insanely popular HBO series 'Game of Thrones' producers David Benioff and DB Weiss.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 07:13 IST

Excited that I've been selected from among so many countries:...

New York [USA], Nov 26 (ANI): Bollywood star Radhika Apte who has been nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress category for 'Lust Stories' at the 2019 International Emmy Awards called it an "honour" to have been picked from among "so many countries with great content"!

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 06:56 IST

International Emmy Awards 2019: 'The Remix' team aces the red carpet

New York [USA], Nov 26 (ANI): The team of the Indian drama television series 'The Remix' arrived at the 47th International Emmy Awards with big smiles on their faces.

Read More

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 20:08 IST

Lizzo release new song 'Jerome' during performance at 2019...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 25 (ANI): Singer Lizzo released her new song 'Jerome' with a sizzling performance at the 2019 American Music Awards.

Read More

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 19:55 IST

2019 AMAs: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello tease a kiss while...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 25 (ANI): Singer Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes came close to each other and teased a kiss while performing duet 'Senorita' during the 2019 American Music Awards.

Read More

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 19:03 IST

I grew up watching awards like this: Halsey gives first AMA speech

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 25 (ANI): American pop singer Halsey is on seventh heaven as the crooner won her first American Music Award.

Read More

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 18:22 IST

Akshay Kumar expresses grief over demise of sound-editor Nimish Pilankar

New Delhi [India], Nov 25 (ANI): Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Monday expressed grief over the untimely demise of movie 'Housefull-4' sound-editor, Nimish Pilankar.

Read More

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 18:19 IST

Lindsay Lohan pays tribute to late ex Harry Morton on social media

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 25 (ANI): American singer Lindsay Lohan paid tribute to her friend and former boyfriend, restaurateur Harry Morton, who was found dead Saturday afternoon.

Read More

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 18:08 IST

Selena Gomez flaunts her new tattoo on social media

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 25 (ANI): It was a night to remember for singer Selena Gomez who walked the red carpet for the first time since 2017. But, this year, keeping her look chic yet trendy, the singer had a surprise in store for her fans.

Read More

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 17:55 IST

Taylor Swift performs with Halsey and Camila Cabello at AMAs

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 25 (ANI): Singer Taylor Swift set the stage on fire with her stellar performance at the 2019 American Music Awards along with Halsey and Camila Cabello.

Read More
