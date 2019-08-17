Here's the complete list of upcoming Taylor Swift songs from 'Lover'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 17 (ANI): It seems like Taylor Swift is equally excited for the release of her upcoming album 'Lover' as her fans!

A day after she dropped her latest single 'Lover' from the album, Swift spilled all the beans regarding other upcoming tracks. The 29-year old singer on Friday took to her Instagram profile and shared the titles of all the upcoming tracks.

Swift has already dropped 'ME!', 'You Need to Calm Down', 'The Archer' and 'Lover' from the album which is set to come out on August 23. And the other tracks that fans would get to hear include 'Forgot that you existed', 'Cruel Summer', The Man', 'I Think he Knows'.



The 18-track album also has songs titled 'Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince', 'Paper rings', 'Cornella Street', 'Death by a Thousand Cuts', 'London Boy', 'Soon you'll get Better' which also features Dixie Chicks.



'False God', 'Afterglow', 'Daylight', 'It's nice to have a Friend' and 'Mei' featuring Brendon Urie are some other tracks that her fans will get to hear soon.



And a collaboration with Dixie Chicks is nothing less than fan girl moment for Swift. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, she told how the trio inspired her to "think bigger" when it came to her career in music.

"The Dixie Chicks were making such interesting music and doing it in such an unapologetically feminine, imaginative way," Swift said.

"I was very inspired by the album Fly and the aesthetics, because it was very clear they had really put a lot into the artwork. And so it got my brain thinking bigger in terms of, you know, you make an album, but then you can choose an entire look and color palette and aesthetic and symbolism and imagery and backstories -- that you can really make an album even more of an experience if you so choose," she added. (ANI)

