Here's the complete list of winners at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): The 2020's MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) took place on Sunday (local time) with The Weeknd winning the 'video of the year' for his song 'Blinding Lights.'
According to The Hollywood Reporter, other winners of the night include Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, BTS, Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion, and others.
While Lady Gaga won the 'artist of the year' award, and 'song of the year' award for 'Rain on Me' with Ariana Grande, BTS was named as the 'best group,' 'best K-pop,' among others, reported The Hollywood Reporter.
Lady Gaga also became the recipient of the inaugural Tricon Award which honoured for her being a "multidimensional artist" for her involvement in music, acting and, philanthropy.
Here's the complete list of winners of the 2020 VMAs as reported by The Hollywood Reporter:-
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
The Weeknd - 'Blinding Lights' - XO / Republic Records (WINNER)
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Lady Gaga - Streamline / Interscope Records (WINNER)
SONG OF THE YEAR
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - 'Rain On Me' - Streamline / Interscope Records
BEST COLLABORATION
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - 'Rain On Me' - Streamline / Interscope Records (WINNER)
PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST
Doja Cat - Kemosabe / RCA Records (WINNER)
BEST POP
BTS - 'On' - Big Hit Entertainment (WINNER)
BEST HIP-HOP
Megan Thee Stallion - 'Savage' - 300 Entertainment (WINNER)
BEST ROCK
Coldplay - 'Orphans' - Atlantic Records (WINNER)
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Machine Gun Kelly - 'Bloody Valentine' - Bad Boy / Interscope Records (WINNER)
BEST LATIN
Maluma ft. J Balvin - 'Quei Pena' - Sony Music Latin (WINNER)
BEST R&B
The Weeknd - 'Blinding Lights' - XO / Republic Records (WINNER)
BEST K-POP
BTS - 'On' - Big Hit Entertainment (WINNER)
BEST GROUP
BTS (WINNER)
VIDEO FOR GOOD
H.E.R. - 'I Can't Breathe' - MBK / RCA Records (WINNER)
BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber - 'Stuck with U' - Republic Records / Def Jam (WINNER)
BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE
CNCO - Unplugged At Home (WINNER)
SONG OF SUMMER
BLACKPINK 'How You Like That' (WINNER)
BEST DIRECTION
Taylor Swift - 'The Man' - Republic Records - Directed by Taylor Swift (WINNER)
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - 'Rain On Me' - Streamline / Interscope Records - Cinematography by Thomas Kloss (WINNER)
BEST ART DIRECTION
Miley Cyrus - 'Mother's Daughter' - RCA Records - Art Direction by Christian Stone (WINNER)
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Dua Lipa - 'Physical' - Warner Records - Visual Effects by EIGHTY4 (WINNER)
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
BTS - 'On' - Big Hit Entertainment - Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun (BTS)
BEST EDITING
Miley Cyrus - 'Mother's Daughter' - RCA Records - Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico (WINNER)
The show was hosted by Keke Palmer and it aired on MTV and its 11 other sister channels and broadcasted on CW for the first time. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2020 11:24 IST
