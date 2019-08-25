Michelle Obama and Barack Obama
Michelle Obama and Barack Obama

Here's what Michelle and Barack Obama have been listening to this summer!

ANI | Updated: Aug 25, 2019 14:24 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Barack and Michelle Obama are sharing their favourite summer tunes and their music taste is on point!
The former US president and first lady, who are known for sharing their favourite books and songs, chose a diverse selection of artists for their latest playlist, and it is as relatable as it can get.
Their summer playlist features songs from artists like Drake, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Lizzo, John Legend, The Rolling Stones and Lil Nas X.
"With summer winding down, here's a sampling of what Michelle and I have been listening to -- some new, some old, some fast, some slow. Hope you enjoy," Barack wrote on Twitter.

On the list are some recent hits, which even you might be jamming to, including the viral 'Old Town Road' remix, 'Juice' by Lizzo as well as Cabello and Mendes' steamy hit 'Senorita', alongside iconic songs like 'I've Got You Under My Skin' by Frank Sinatra and 'Happy' by The Rolling Stones.
Also included in the list are - 'Burning' by Maggie Rogers, Steely Dan's 'Reelin' In The Years', 'Can U Believe' by Robin Thicke, 'Brown Eyed Girl' by Van Morrison, and SZA's 'Go Gina'.
Many of the singers featured in the Obamas' playlist reacted excitedly on social media, including Lizzo, who had tweeted about the former president earlier in the day.
"I TWEETED THIS AT 10:26AM AND ONE HOUR LATER PRESIDENT @BarackObama TWEETED ABOUT ME. WE'RE FRIENDS NOW I DONT MAKE THE RULES," an elated Lizzo wrote.
Rogers also responded amid her Aegean Sea vacation. "PRIME OBAMA CONTENT," she tweeted.
GoldLink, whose song 'Joke Ting' is in the playlist, also shared his appreciation, tweeting, "Thank You, Mr. President."
Earlier this month, Obama also shared a list of his current favourite summer reads, which included the collected works of late Nobel laureate Toni Morrison, Colson Whitehead's 'The Nickel Boys' and 'Wolf Hall' by Hilary Mantel. (ANI)

