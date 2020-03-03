Here's when Demi Lovato's new single 'I Love Me' will be out

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 3 (ANI): Singer Demi Lovato has music lovers excited as she announced that her new single 'I Love Me' is set to drop on Friday.

On Tuesday, the 27-year-old American singer took to Instagram, and wrote: "Couldn't keep it a secret any longer!!! My new single #ILoveMe is out on Friday."



The artist "has been working very hard on new music since last year," E! News cited a source as saying.

The source added, "She has spent several months of 2019 in the studio and is still finalizing her album to this day. She has put so much effort into it, and it is going to be the most vulnerable album she has put out. Demi hopes to have the album by Summer, Fall at the latest."

The last album was released by the artist in 2017- 'Tell Me You Love Me'

Recently, the 'Sober' singer, made a triumphant return to the stage with a stellar performance at the 2020 Super Bowl and also at the 2020 Grammy Awards. (ANI)

