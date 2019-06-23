Here's when Ed Sheeran's 'Beautiful People' will be out

New Delhi (India), June 23 (ANI): After dropping the quirky music video of 'Cross Me', Ed Sheeran is all set to drop another track 'Beautiful People' from his upcoming album 'No. 6 Collaborations Project' on Friday.

The 'Perfect' singer also informed that the track will feature American singer Khalid.

"The next song from my new record comes out Friday, and it's great, just like @thegr8khalid who features on it. Hope you enjoy it as much as I do," Sheeran wrote on Instagram.



'Beautiful People' comes as Sheeran's third release from his upcoming album after 'Cross Me' and 'I Don't Care'.

'Cross Me' features Chance The Rapper and PnB Rock. The three-minute-thirty four-second song is both a visual and audio treat with peppy beats, swift dance moves, and animations.

The music video was helmed by Ryan Staake and choreographed by Erin Murray.

Featuring Sheeran and Justin Beiber, the music video of 'I Don't care' is a quirky one with the duo donning varied avatars. Bieber is seen dancing in a shimmery black cowboy suit, a cutesy teddy-bear suit, and a blue wrestling robe.

Sheeran too was seen wearing different outfits and shaking a leg. The entire video has been shot on a green screen with changing backgrounds. The duo is also photoshopped onto people's heads.

Lyrically, the single is about people who feel awkward at parties and find it difficult to interact with anyone except their love interest.

The album is set to release on July 12, this year.

The 28-year-old Grammy winner's last album 'Divide' came out in March 2017. (ANI)

