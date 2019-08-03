Here's who Ariana Grande is possibly dating

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): Pop star Ariana Grande, who released her latest song 'Boyfriend' on Thursday, is rumoured to be dating 'Social House' band member, Mikey Foster.

After Foster posted an adorable tribute to the singer on her birthday in June, fans began speculating that the duo was more than just friends.

"Ur one of the most incredible people the universe has to offer. I hope this year offers u nothing but the joy u deserve. Love u. happy birthday," he captioned a childhood picture of the singer.

The singer was quick enough to reply back along with a series of emojis: "love u sooooooo much"

None of the two musicians, who were recently photographed strolling arm in arm -- have responded to the speculation, but a source told PEOPLE about a possible romance between two.

Foster and his 'Social House' bandmate Scootie Anderson are currently on tour with Grande and opened up last year to Refinery29 and as cited by People, about working with the star on her massive hit 'Thank U, Next.'

Talking about the success of the track which left him speechless, Foster told the outlet that he immediately felt the vibes when he walked into the room to create the hit song with Grande.

After a hyped relationship and public split from ex Pete Davidson last fall, the 'Love Me Harder' singer jokingly vowed to stay single for 2019.

In an interview for Vogue's August cover story and as cited by People, the pop star called her relationship with Davidson an "amazing distraction" after a difficult split with late rapper Mac Miller.

"It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn't know him," she told the magazine, as reported by People. (ANI)

