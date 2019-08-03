Ariana Grande (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Ariana Grande (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Here's who Ariana Grande is possibly dating

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:55 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): Pop star Ariana Grande, who released her latest song 'Boyfriend' on Thursday, is rumoured to be dating 'Social House' band member, Mikey Foster.
After Foster posted an adorable tribute to the singer on her birthday in June, fans began speculating that the duo was more than just friends.
"Ur one of the most incredible people the universe has to offer. I hope this year offers u nothing but the joy u deserve. Love u. happy birthday," he captioned a childhood picture of the singer.
The singer was quick enough to reply back along with a series of emojis: "love u sooooooo much"
None of the two musicians, who were recently photographed strolling arm in arm -- have responded to the speculation, but a source told PEOPLE about a possible romance between two.
Foster and his 'Social House' bandmate Scootie Anderson are currently on tour with Grande and opened up last year to Refinery29 and as cited by People, about working with the star on her massive hit 'Thank U, Next.'
Talking about the success of the track which left him speechless, Foster told the outlet that he immediately felt the vibes when he walked into the room to create the hit song with Grande.
After a hyped relationship and public split from ex Pete Davidson last fall, the 'Love Me Harder' singer jokingly vowed to stay single for 2019.
In an interview for Vogue's August cover story and as cited by People, the pop star called her relationship with Davidson an "amazing distraction" after a difficult split with late rapper Mac Miller.
"It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn't know him," she told the magazine, as reported by People. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 15:02 IST

Vidyut Jammwal bags two awards in Jackie Chan Action Film Week

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal bagged two prestigious awards in China for his last release 'Junglee'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:42 IST

Jada Pinkett Smith talks about interviewing Jordyn Woods

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): Actor-host Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about interviewing Jordyn Woods, post her hook up scandal with Khloe Kardashian's then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:09 IST

A$AP Rocky pens message for fans post his release from jail

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): American rapper-singer A$AP Rocky penned a long letter for his fans thanking them for their support during his nearly month-long stint in a Sweden jail.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 12:51 IST

Kajol, Jackie Shroff participate in tree plantation drive

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): In a bid to create awareness about environment and nature, Bollywood actor Kajol accompanied by son Yug, mother and veteran actor Tanuja and actor Jackie Shroff participated in sister Tanisha Mukerji's tree-plantation drive in the city.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 12:25 IST

Katrina's sister Isabelle to debut against Aayush Sharma

New Delhi (India), Aug 03 (ANI): Where 2019 marked the debut of several star kids, joining the list is Katrina Kaif's sister, Isabelle Kaif.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 10:09 IST

Here's why Ginnifer Goodwin joined 'Why Women Kill'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): Veteran actor Ginnifer Goodwin who has appeared in a couple of kid-friendly movies such as 'Once Upon a Time,' Disney fairy tale series, 'Zootopia',' 'Tinker Bell' and the 'Legend of the Never Beas' is ready to attempt something different.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 08:56 IST

Untitled Elvis Presley biopic gets release day

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): The highly anticipated Baz Luhrmann directorial film untitled Elvis Presley biopic is set to hit theatres on October 1, 2021.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 05:40 IST

US rapper A$AP Rocky temporarily released by Swedish court

Stockholm [Sweden], Aug 3 (ANI): A Swedish court on Friday temporarily released renowned American Rapper A$AP Rocky from detention until the announcement of the verdict in the assault case, slated for August 14.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:48 IST

Awkwafina says people were 'crying tears of joy' after watching...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Actress Awkwafina who is becoming a symbol of Asian representation in Hollywood with movies like 'Ocean's Eight' and 'Crazy Rich Asians' spoke about the emotional effects of the representation in Hollywood.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:48 IST

R. Kelly pleads not guilty, denied bail

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Singer-songwriter R. Kelly who is accused of several sexual abuse charges, pleaded not guilty in the New York City on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:39 IST

Hrithik Roshan thanks Haryana CM for declaring 'Super 30' tax-free

New Delhi (India), Aug 02 (ANI): A day after Haryana government declared 'Super 30' tax-free in the state, Hrithik Roshan took to social media to express his gratitude to the state's Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:38 IST

Julianne Hough's husband feels 'proud' after she opened up about...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): After singer-actor-dancer Julianne Hough opened up about her sexuality, husband Brooks Laich said that he is "so proud" of her.

Read More
iocl