Ariana Grande (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Ariana Grande (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Here's why Ariana Grande demanded an ambulance on standby at Grammy's 2020

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 10:39 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 21 (ANI): Singer Ariana Grande is on cloud nine at the moment as she has been nominated for five awards this year.
She has been nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album and she might need some extra help to seep in through the excitement.
"Congratulations on your well-deserved nominations!" the Recording Academy tweeted to the singer. However, the 26-year-old singer's response was a little alarming.
"Be sure to have an ambulance and lots of cliquot on standby," Ariana joked. The singer has since deleted the tweet, but it's safe to say she's not over the recent sickness she's been experiencing.
Ariana is currently on the road for her 'Sweetener' tour and had to cancel a recent show due to sickness, reported E-Online.
"I woke up kind of 10 times worse and it hurts so bad to swallow," Grande explained in an Instagram Story. "I'm not really sure what's going on. But, I, unfortunately, don't think I will be able to push through tonight."
Of course, her fans were understanding, and seeing as her health is the utmost priority, Ariana is focusing on getting back to 100 per cent. Luckily for her, the Grammys aren't for a few more months, so she should hopefully be on the mend by then.
Sickness or not, Ariana didn't forget to thank her collaborators and fans via social media after her awards announcements.
"Hello I had to share this here as well I'm sorry. thank u for acknowledging this music my beautiful best friends and I created in just a few weeks together," she wrote alongside a screenshot of her nominations.
"The acknowledgement is truly more than enough on its own for me and my heart. thank u. pls allow me to bring literally all of my friends who worked on it to sit around me so they can make sure my heart is still beating lmao. so much love and gratitude. also also !!!! I have to say congratulations to all of my other friends that have been nominated this year for their brilliant work as well! I can't wait to celebrate everyone together." (ANI)

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 11:49 IST

Bhumi Pednekar reveals how she drew inspiration from Karisma Kapoor

New Delhi (India), Nov 21 (ANI): Bhumi Pednekar has revealed that she was inspired by Karisma Kapoor's outstanding performance in 'Biwi No 1' and revealed how the star inspired her for her part in the upcoming film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh.'

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 11:28 IST

Halle Berry updates fans after injury on sets of 'Bruised'

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 21 (ANI): Actor Halle Berry, who recently got injured during a shoot, updated fans about her condition via social media.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 10:27 IST

Robert Pattinson recalls how 'Twilight,' 'Harry Potter' helped...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 21 (ANI): Actor Robert Pattinson opened up about how his earlier roles in films like 'Harry Potter' and 'Twilight' have created an impact on his recent role as the caped crusader in 'The Batman.'

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 09:41 IST

Jennifer Lopez, Scarlett Johansson and Eddie Murphy to host...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 21 (ANI): Singer Jennifer Lopez, actors Scarlett Johansson and Eddie Murphy are set to host episodes of 'Saturday Night Live' in December.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 09:15 IST

Ariana Grande praises Bernie Sanders after he attends her concert

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 21 (ANI): Singer Ariana Grande thanked American politician, Sen. Bernie Sanders, for attending one of her concerts on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 23:53 IST

Priyanka Chopra congratulates Jonas Brothers on bagging Grammy...

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): As Jonas Brothers received the official nomination for Grammys 2020 on Wednesday, Priyanka Chopra congratulated her husband Nick Jonas and his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas for the milestone.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 23:53 IST

Festivals like IFFI are very important: Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers, who attended 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) along with his wife actor Mara Lane here on Wednesday, talked about the significance and scope of film festivals.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 23:48 IST

Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya groove on recreated version of...

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Bhumi Pednekar on Wednesday dropped the new party number 'Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare' from her upcoming film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', also starring-Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 22:31 IST

MNS supports Ajay Devgn starrer 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is supporting the release of Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', a film based on the life of a legendary military leader in the Maratha empire -- Tanaji Malusare.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 22:06 IST

Never asked the makers of 'Ford v Ferrari' to blur any shots in...

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Central Board of Film Certification has denied ordering the makers of Christian Bale-starrer 'Ford v Ferrari' to blur any scenes from the film.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 21:08 IST

IFFI 2019: Amitabh receives 'Icon of Golden Jubilee Award'

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was on Wednesday conferred with the 'Icon of Golden Jubilee Award' for his outstanding contribution in Indian cinema at 50th International Film Festival.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 20:24 IST

Grammy Awards nominations 2020 revealed, Lizzo leads with 8 nods!

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 20 (ANI): Bringing an end to the curiosity of fans the 2019 Grammy Awards nominations list was revealed on Wednesday with music industry newcomers making a strong debut to the list with multiple nominations.

Read More
iocl