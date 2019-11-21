Here's why Ariana Grande demanded an ambulance on standby at Grammy's 2020

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 21 (ANI): Singer Ariana Grande is on cloud nine at the moment as she has been nominated for five awards this year.

She has been nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album and she might need some extra help to seep in through the excitement.

"Congratulations on your well-deserved nominations!" the Recording Academy tweeted to the singer. However, the 26-year-old singer's response was a little alarming.

"Be sure to have an ambulance and lots of cliquot on standby," Ariana joked. The singer has since deleted the tweet, but it's safe to say she's not over the recent sickness she's been experiencing.

Ariana is currently on the road for her 'Sweetener' tour and had to cancel a recent show due to sickness, reported E-Online.

"I woke up kind of 10 times worse and it hurts so bad to swallow," Grande explained in an Instagram Story. "I'm not really sure what's going on. But, I, unfortunately, don't think I will be able to push through tonight."

Of course, her fans were understanding, and seeing as her health is the utmost priority, Ariana is focusing on getting back to 100 per cent. Luckily for her, the Grammys aren't for a few more months, so she should hopefully be on the mend by then.

Sickness or not, Ariana didn't forget to thank her collaborators and fans via social media after her awards announcements.

"Hello I had to share this here as well I'm sorry. thank u for acknowledging this music my beautiful best friends and I created in just a few weeks together," she wrote alongside a screenshot of her nominations.

"The acknowledgement is truly more than enough on its own for me and my heart. thank u. pls allow me to bring literally all of my friends who worked on it to sit around me so they can make sure my heart is still beating lmao. so much love and gratitude. also also !!!! I have to say congratulations to all of my other friends that have been nominated this year for their brilliant work as well! I can't wait to celebrate everyone together." (ANI)

