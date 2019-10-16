Taylor Swift (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Here's why 'Lover' is special for Taylor Swift

ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 22:55 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 16 (ANI): After giving a power-packed performance at D.C. for NPR Music's Tiny Desk Concert Series, pop star Taylor Swift spoke about making of some of her song from her recent album, 'Lover.'
The 29-year-old singer opened up about her album after the culmination of the event. "There's a song that I wrote for the album that I knew as soon as I wrote it, it was going to be the title track," she said, reported People magazine.
"Writing songs is strange because it never happens exactly the same way, but sometimes it happens in a way that feels like this weird haunting that you can't really explain. Like you don't know where these ideas came from and you feel like you didn't work at all to write it, and that's the best kind of song."
"With this song [Lover], it was just one of those weird moments, just middle of the night, I'm like in my pajamas, stumbling to the piano as I got this idea and the song just happened really quickly," she added.
The track is particularly special for Swift because of the larger meaning behind the song.
"There's a line in the song that I'm really proud of, and the line says, 'With every guitar string scar in my hand, I take this magnetic force of a man to be my lover,' and that line is really special to me because I've spent quite a bit of time writing break-up songs," she told the audience. (ANI)

