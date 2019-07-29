Here's why Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande fans think collaboration is in works

Washington DC [USA], July 29 (ANI): Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande fans are convinced that both will soon be collaborating for an upcoming project.

This happened after Grande dropped a hint through her caption on an Instagram photo of herself with a bow and arrow emoji.

Fans quickly guessed that the post has reference to the Swift's new song, 'The Archer,' reported US Weekly.

"If you're having a collab with Tay on her Lover album, please like this comment. Thank you," one fan wrote.

A second user suggested that a remix of "The Archer" might be in the works.

"So you're 'The Archer'!" a third person commented.

A few fans predicted otherwise that 'God is a woman singer was filming a new song for the theme song of 'Charlie's Angels' remake, on which she worked with Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey.

However, if this collaboration happens it may come as surprise to some followers, because of the recent Taylor Swift's spat the Nickelodeon alum's manager, Scooter Braun, made headlines last month.

The feud began after Braun's $300 million purchase of Big Machine Records that made him the owner of the majority of Swift's music catalogue.

"All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I've received at his hands for years. Scooter has stripped me of my life's work that I wasn't given an opportunity to buy. Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it. This is my worst-case scenario," Swift wrote about Braun after news of the sale broke a month ago. (ANI)

