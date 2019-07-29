Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande

Here's why Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande fans think collaboration is in works

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 08:45 IST

Washington DC [USA], July 29 (ANI): Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande fans are convinced that both will soon be collaborating for an upcoming project.
This happened after Grande dropped a hint through her caption on an Instagram photo of herself with a bow and arrow emoji.
Fans quickly guessed that the post has reference to the Swift's new song, 'The Archer,' reported US Weekly.
"If you're having a collab with Tay on her Lover album, please like this comment. Thank you," one fan wrote.
A second user suggested that a remix of "The Archer" might be in the works.
"So you're 'The Archer'!" a third person commented.
A few fans predicted otherwise that 'God is a woman singer was filming a new song for the theme song of 'Charlie's Angels' remake, on which she worked with Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey.
However, if this collaboration happens it may come as surprise to some followers, because of the recent Taylor Swift's spat the Nickelodeon alum's manager, Scooter Braun, made headlines last month.
The feud began after Braun's $300 million purchase of Big Machine Records that made him the owner of the majority of Swift's music catalogue.
"All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I've received at his hands for years. Scooter has stripped me of my life's work that I wasn't given an opportunity to buy. Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it. This is my worst-case scenario," Swift wrote about Braun after news of the sale broke a month ago. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 10:15 IST

Emilia Clarke, Jason Momoa reunite as she wishes him an early...

Washington DC [USA], July 29 (ANI): Television hit series 'Game of Thrones' co-star, Emilia Clarke reunited with Jason Momoa ahead of his 40th birthday, on August 1.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 10:08 IST

It's a wrap for Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Gulabo Sitabo'

New Delhi (India), July 29 (ANI): Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Gulabo Sitabo' is one of the most awaited films of this year. And you will soon be able to witness the dynamic duo in theatres as the team has wrapped up the shoot of the film.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 09:20 IST

Cameron Boyce's mother calls him 'My Sunshine' in heartfelt tribute

Washington DC [USA], July 29 (ANI): Days after the demise of popular Disney star Cameron Boyce, his mother, Libby Boyce, shared an adorable snapshot in his memory.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 09:07 IST

Jennifer Lopez stops concert to sing happy birthday to Alex Rodriguez

Washington D.C. [USA], July 29 (ANI): Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez made sure that her fiance Alex Rodriguez had the most special birthday ever.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 08:33 IST

Orlando Bloom: Katy Perry and I are working on building 'really...

Washington DC [USA], July 29 (ANI): Focussing on the true meaning of marriage, singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom are working to strengthen their bond before tying the knot.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 00:13 IST

Jessica Alba's Twitter account hacked

Washington DC [USA], July 29 (ANI): American actor Jessica Alba's Twitter account was hacked this weekend and the hacker used the account to post hateful, bigoted tweets.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 00:11 IST

Lili Reinhart makes first public appearance post break-up with...

Washington DC [USA], July 29 (ANI): American actor Lili Reinhart who recently called it quits with her boyfriend and co-star Cole Sprouse made her first public appearance post her break-up.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 00:08 IST

Anil Kapoor celebrates 2 years of 'Mubarakan,' hints at sequel

New Delhi (India), July 29 (ANI): The Anil and Arjun Kapoor-starrer 'Mubarakan' clocked 2 years today and the former is excited enough to celebrate the day.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 23:50 IST

Woodstock 50 music fest might be free

Washington DC [USA], July 28 (ANI): Woodstock 50, a planned American music festival which is scheduled to be held in August, is now pivoting to a free concert.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 23:19 IST

Wishes pour in for Huma Qureshi who turns 33 today

New Delhi (India), July 28 (ANI): Bollywood's diva Huma Qureshi turns 33 today and scores of celebrities flooded the social media with their best wishes for the birthday girl.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 22:33 IST

Leonardo DiCaprio jokes about his favourite dish with cast of...

Washington D.C [USA], July 28 (ANI): American actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio has disclosed that he prefers pupusas to tacos.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 20:58 IST

Ajay Devgn gets nostalgic as 'Omkara' clocks 13 years

New Delhi (India), July 28 (ANI): As Omkara completed 13 years today; Ajay Devgn went down the memory lane and recollected his memories of the film. The 'Singham' actor remembered his iconic film in a Twitter post and wrote, "13 Years To Omkara. Throwback to the great saga of love, ambition, treach

Read More
iocl