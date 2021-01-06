Hip-hop legend Dr Dre hospitalised after suffering brain aneurysm

Washington [US], January 6 (ANI): Hip-hop legend Dr Dre has been hospitalised after suffering a brain aneurysm.

According to E! News, the 55-year-old musician suffered the aneurysm on Monday (local time) and he is currently in the ICU at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

TMZ reported that the 'California Love' performer is stable but doctors are uncertain of the cause of the brain injury and he is hence, undergoing numerous tests.



Several friends and collaborators of the star including Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and others extended their support on social media following his brain injury.

This comes at a time when the multiple Grammy winner is in the middle of a divorce, reported E! News.

Dr Dre's wife Nicole Young had filed for a divorce last year in July ending the 24-year-long marriage. (ANI)

