"Huge Mistake," says Katy Perry on declining to work with Billie Eilish

Washington [US], January 29 (ANI): American singer and songwriter Katy Perry recently revealed her "huge" regret of passing up an opportunity to work with Grammy winner Billie Eilish.

According to Page Six, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, Perry said she had the chance to collaborate with Eilish on her hit track, 'Ocean Eyes' but declined after thinking the song was "boring."

The outlet has reported that the 38-year-old discussed the potential collaboration with fans during what appeared to be a private performance, according to a TikTok video shared by 102.7 KIIS FM on Friday.

Perry said she received an email from someone that said, "Hey, check out this new artist. I'd really like us to work with her because she was working with me for Unsub [Records]." At the time, Eilish was not a household name.

"It was a song called 'Ocean Eyes,' and it was just a blonde girl. And I was like, 'Meh, boring,'" Perry candidly revealed, reported Page Six.

She then admitted it was a "big mistake, huge mistake" passing up on the offer, adding, "Don't let this hit the Internet."

'Ocean Eyes' became one of Eilish's most popular songs to date, and single-handily propelled her to global stardom.

As per Page Six, since consistently topping the charts, Eilish has won seven Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe, and an Academy Award for Best Original Song for 'No Time To Die'. (ANI)