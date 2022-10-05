I am nervous but excited: Rihanna on her 2023's Super Bowl halftime show

Washington [US], October 5 (ANI): Seems like even Rihanna gets pre-show jitters, as the nine-time Grammy Award winner has been feeling nervous after being named to headline next year's Super Bowl halftime show.

According to Page Six, the singer-songwriter when asked by TMZ about how she's feeling ahead of her hotly-anticipated performance, the new mom-of-one said, "I'm nervous...but I'm excited."

The 'Kiss It Better' hitmaker remained tight-lipped on what fans could expect from the performance, but it's expected that she'll be joined by a couple of famous faces onstage.

Recently Rihanna finally confirmed an end to her music hiatus by posting a photo of herself holding a football on Instagram and Twitter.

Previously, in 2018 she was approached to perform the halftime show for Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta. However, the singer turned it down at the time amid controversy surrounding the NFL's treatment of Colin Kaepernick, reported Page Six.



The show was ultimately headlined by Adam Levine's pop rock band, Maroon 5, with special guests Big Boi and Travis Scott.

This year's halftime show proved to be a major success after over 120 million viewers watched the show, according to NFL. Performers included Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and Kendrick Lamar.

Out of the bunch, Dr Dre has even shared some wisdom for Rihanna ahead of her Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show performance in February 2023.

According to Variety, during an interview with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1, he said Rihanna "has the opportunity to really blow us away," before adding, "I know we set the bar extremely high."

He continued, "Put the right people around you and have fun. That's basically what it is -- making sure you have the right creative people around you." (ANI)

