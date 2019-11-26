I grew up watching awards like this: Halsey gives first AMA speech

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 25 (ANI): American pop singer Halsey is on seventh heaven as the crooner won her first American Music Award.

As per E!Online American TV personality and actor Tyra Banks kicked off the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday and presented the award for Favourite Song in the Pop/Rock genre, Halsey took the award home for her song 'Without Me.'

The songwriter was said she was shocked to learn she was taking home the award. The 25-year-old singer took a moment to respond and said, "Wow. Wow. Wow, wow, wow. Okay, wow," as she stepped on stage to give her speech.

"I wasn't... okay, let me hold on. My brain." The star added.

The 'Without Me' singer quickly bounced back and gave an inspiring and passionate speech. "I grew up watching shows like this, and I would sit at home, wide-eyed, and watch artists in these beautiful gowns and handsome suits stroll up and hold these awards."

She goes on to add, "They were usually gold-plated and shiny and weighted, these metaphors, right?"

Halsey added: "kind of validation for the soul-crushing and heartache-inducing work of bringing a song to life. I really believed that fairy tale. When I was a kid, I used to believe this award was the ultimate validation, and I would come up here and laugh and cry, and my fans at home would rejoice, but the truth us, I am older now and I'm also an artist."(ANI)

