'I have lost a big brother': Asha Bhosle on Pandit Jasraj's demise

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Veteran singer Asha Bhosle expressed sorrow over the demise of her "big brother" and legendary musician Pandit Jasraj as he breathed his last on Monday.

In a statement released by the 86-year-old singer, she shared how the legendary vocalist has been like a mentor to her in the field of music.

"I am deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj ji... I have lost someone who was extremely fond of me, I have lost a big brother indeed! Sangeet ka sooraj doob gaya," she said.

"He was a vocalist par excellence and I knew him for so long... even before his marriage to V Shantaram's daughter. He used to praise me a lot and he always used to say "Main tujhe gaana sikhaunga," she added.

The 'Radha Kaise Na Jale' singer went on to share about her visit to the Pandit Jasraj's classical school in America.

"Back in the day, when I had visited his classical school in the US, where he used to teach music to so many aspiring talents, I remember how I had wanted to enroll myself into his school because he was that good," the Bhosle said.

"On that same trip, we'd gone out for dinner, and Jasraj ji, who was a staunch vegetarian, kept requesting me to also turn vegetarian for health reasons. I will always remember his childlike demeanor. May his soul rest in peace," she added.

The music maestro passed away in New Jersey at the age of 90 earlier in the day.

Pandit Jasraj whose career in music spanned over 80 years belonged to the Mewati Gharana. He is a recipient of several accolades including the prestigious Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan. (ANI)

