Willow Smith
I love men, women equally, confesses Will Smith's daughter Willow

ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2019 14:33 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 25 (ANI): As the world is commemorating the Pride Month, Will Smith's daughter Willow said that she loves both men and women equally and could be 'polyfidelitous.'
"I couldn't see myself in a quadruple, I mean, anything could happen. Personally, male and female -- that's all I need," People quoted Willow as saying on Monday's episode of 'Red Table'.
"I love men and women equally. So I would definitely want one man and one woman. I feel like I could be polyfidelitous with those two people," she said.
At the same time, Smith also clarified that she is not the one who always seeks for new experiences but is more inclined towards an emotional connect.
"I'm not the kind of person that is constantly looking for new sexual experiences. I focus a lot on the emotional connection, and I feel like if I were to find two people of the different genders that I really connected with and we had a romantic and sexual connection, I don't feel like I would feel the need to try to go find more."
She continued, "If your intention is just to have sex all the time with whoever you want that doesn't sit well with me. That's not aligned with my purpose."
Also present during the show were her mother Jada Pinkett Smith and grandmother Adrienne Banfield Norris.
Acknowledging her daughter's viewpoint, Pinkett said, "Listen, you know me, Willow whatever makes you happy."
However, Willow's opinion didn't seem to be in liaison with that of her grandmother who said, "I'm listening to you guys, and I'm trying to stay open minded but my gut tells me this is a bunch of frakkle-nakkle."
Recently, Pinkett Smith was honoured with the Trailblazer Award at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards where she talked of something similar in her speech.
"Often we applaud the trails that people blaze in the external world that we can see, but very rarely do we applaud the trails that are blazed in the hidden rooms of the mind, that are full of uncertainty, false beliefs, and pain," she said while addressing the crowd. (ANI)

